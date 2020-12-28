Tourism
New Myrtle Beach businesses: How the food, retail, nightlife scenes changed in 2020
The coronavirus pandemic served a lot of harsh blows to the tourism and hospitality industries this year, especially in Myrtle Beach. Nevertheless, plenty of businesses found a way to survive, and many opened the doors for the first time.
From bars to nightclubs to restaurants and even a drive-in movie theater on the outskirts of town, the Grand Strand saw more than two dozen new businesses arrive this year. Here’s what opened and how to find them.
This is in no way a complete list of everything that opened this year. Did you open a business? Or know one we didn’t mention? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com.
Bars and nightclubs
3001: 920 Lake Arrowhead Road, Myrtle Beach
Bar 19 Twelve: 1912 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
19th Hole Saloon: 2203 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
88 Keys Piano Bar: 6613 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
One n Done: 3505 SC-Hwy. 544, Conway
Tidal Creek Brewhouse: 3421 Knowles St., Myrtle Beach
World of Beer: 1386 US-Hwy. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach
Food
Dairy Queen: 10391 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island
Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar: 661 Main St., North Myrtle Beach
Drift Coastal Eatery: 980 A-6, Cipriana Drive, Myrtle Beach
Dunes Bistro: 960 Cipriana Drive, Myrtle Beach
Firehouse Subs: 3068 Dick Pond Road, Surfside Beach
Five Guys: 8715 US-Hwy. 17 S., Myrtle Beach
Gios Italian Kitchen: 7915 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
Gordo’s Tacos & Tequila: 214 9th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts: 1200 US-Hwy. 17 Business, Surfside Beach
Mojo’s Marina Bar & Grille: 4139 US-Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: 61 Rodeo Drive, Myrtle Beach
Wing Zone: 1209 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
The Yum Yum: 111 Atlantic Ave., Garden City
Venues, retail ... and a gas station
Buc-ee’s (Coming December 2021): 3390 North Williston Road, Florence
Champion: 10835 Kings Road, Ste. 550, Myrtle Beach
Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy: 300 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach
Emerald Bay Trading Company: 9904 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
Motorhead’s Drive-In and Grill: 1600 E 5th St, Tabor City, NC
Planet Fitness: 1049 Glenforest Road, Carolina Forest
Salt Life: 10835 Kings Road, Ste. 720, Myrtle Beach
