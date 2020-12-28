New Myrtle Beach businesses: How the food, retail, nightlife scenes changed in 2020

A baby grand piano sits inside the 88 Keys Piano Bar in Myrtle Beach, which is connected to The Library and has a common owner with the upscale restaurant on 66th Ave. North and Kings Highway. The bar is scheduled to open Thursday. jbell@thesunnews.com

The coronavirus pandemic served a lot of harsh blows to the tourism and hospitality industries this year, especially in Myrtle Beach. Nevertheless, plenty of businesses found a way to survive, and many opened the doors for the first time.

From bars to nightclubs to restaurants and even a drive-in movie theater on the outskirts of town, the Grand Strand saw more than two dozen new businesses arrive this year. Here’s what opened and how to find them.

This is in no way a complete list of everything that opened this year. Did you open a business? Or know one we didn’t mention? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com.

Bars and nightclubs

3001: 920 Lake Arrowhead Road, Myrtle Beach

Bar 19 Twelve: 1912 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

19th Hole Saloon: 2203 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

88 Keys Piano Bar: 6613 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

One n Done: 3505 SC-Hwy. 544, Conway

Tidal Creek Brewhouse: 3421 Knowles St., Myrtle Beach

World of Beer: 1386 US-Hwy. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach

Food

Dairy Queen: 10391 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island

Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar: 661 Main St., North Myrtle Beach

Drift Coastal Eatery: 980 A-6, Cipriana Drive, Myrtle Beach

Dunes Bistro: 960 Cipriana Drive, Myrtle Beach

Firehouse Subs: 3068 Dick Pond Road, Surfside Beach

Five Guys: 8715 US-Hwy. 17 S., Myrtle Beach

Gios Italian Kitchen: 7915 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Gordo’s Tacos & Tequila: 214 9th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts: 1200 US-Hwy. 17 Business, Surfside Beach

Mojo’s Marina Bar & Grille: 4139 US-Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: 61 Rodeo Drive, Myrtle Beach

Wing Zone: 1209 US-Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

The Yum Yum: 111 Atlantic Ave., Garden City

Venues, retail ... and a gas station

Buc-ee’s (Coming December 2021): 3390 North Williston Road, Florence

Champion: 10835 Kings Road, Ste. 550, Myrtle Beach

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy: 300 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach

Emerald Bay Trading Company: 9904 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Motorhead’s Drive-In and Grill: 1600 E 5th St, Tabor City, NC

Planet Fitness: 1049 Glenforest Road, Carolina Forest

Salt Life: 10835 Kings Road, Ste. 720, Myrtle Beach