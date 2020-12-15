‘Nightclub experience’: New business brings fresh nightlife spot near Coastal Carolina

The One n Done bar and nightclub has opened near the Coastal Carolina University campus on S.C. 544 in Conway. ablondin@thesunnews.com

Students at Coastal Carolina now have a neighborhood nightclub.

“One n Done” has opened near the campus on S.C. 544.

The bar is owned and operated by brothers Jetlir and Ergys Belegu.

“They didn’t have anything nice out here in this area so we thought we’d bring it, open something fresh, something nice for the kids to have fun and enjoy,” Ergys said.

The club has a DJ booth, dance floor, bar, six VIP tables on either side of the DJ booth and another 10 to 12 tables.

“The atmosphere in here is a little bit different,” Jetlir said. “You have the higher ceilings, a more open concept, a little bit higher end lighting, DJ equipment, actual VIP booths. It gives you that club feel while not actually being a nightclub, but it is a nice higher-end atmosphere. That’s why we can transition between being a sports bar during the day, dim the lights a little bit, turn on our light show and DJ booth then transition into being a nightclub.”

The One n Done bar and nightclub has opened near the Coastal Carolina University campus on S.C. 544 in Conway. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnew.com

Coastal students are off for the holiday break until the spring semester begins on Jan. 19. The Belegu brothers say they will be mindful of the coronavirus pandemic while COVID-19 is still an issue and there are still state-mandated restrictions.

“We’ll routinely have security walk around, that’s why we have so many security staff, to make sure there’s not a lot of congregation and people are giving each other ample space and not just crowding up,” Jetlir said. “We’re going to have everything spaced and make sure everyone is separated.”

The bar has eight televisions and another two to four are going to be added, and menu items include a dozen hot sandwiches including burgers, eight appetizers, chicken and tuna salads, sides, a kids menu and desserts.

Ergys has been the head chef at the Belegu family-run Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant.

“It’s a sports bar during the day and nightclub at night,” Jetlir said. “We’ll just kind of do very good happy hour deals and try to bring in a crowd and a gathering, while obviously following covid restrictions right now.”

While there are a few bars around Coastal Carolina, the brothers believe they are bringing something new to the area. “I feel this is the first true nightclub experience,” Jetlir said. “It’s something that unfortunately Oz and Malibu had [at Broadway at the Beach] but they had to go because of COVID and all the restrictions and the fact they couldn’t open and they just had to shut down. So we’re actually the only place between Conway and Myrtle Beach that’s like a true nightclub. I think that is what’s going to attract everybody and separate us from everyone else.”

The bar will be for ages 21 and older. The brothers plan to have 14 security bouncers on the floor after CCU is back in session beginning Jan. 19, and pat-downs will be performed at the door as patrons enter. There were about 10 security members for the opening on Friday night.

“We’re mainly catering to the college crowd,” Jetlir said. “We just want to have a nice safe environment that everybody can come enjoy themselves and not have to worry about anything. That’s why we’re only doing 21 and over. We’re not really trying to deal with people coming in at 18 or 19, getting ahold of drinks and not being able to handle their liquor. So we’re going to keep things clean and real simple, 21 and up and make sure everyone has a good time, have ample security and just make sure nothing goes wrong.”

Jetlir has been an owner/operator of The Chemist – Craft Cocktails and Modern Cuisine, a bar on 9th Ave. North near Ocean Blvd. for the past year. He previously operated the Study Hall bar for two years in Clemson, where he went to college.

“I was pretty good at it so I decided to come here and take my hand at it. It’s been working out so far,” he said.

One n Done plans to feature different local DJs and intends to bring in a touring DJ in January when students return for the spring semester.

Out of respect for their neighbors, the brothers doubled up on sheetrock to help soundproof the building.

The club will be open Thursday through Saturday weekly from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will stay open later once the 11 p.m. closing restriction enacted by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to combat the spread of the coronavirus is lifted.

