Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, is shown in this GOES-East satellite image taken Tuesday and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. AP

Local

Hurricane Irma: What you need to know

From Staff Reports

September 06, 2017 6:47 PM

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, has the potential to hit the Carolinas early next week.

While an exact track has not yet been determined, it is still important to prepare for the worst.

Here’s what you need to know.

Watches and warnings:

Preparing for a hurricane:

Evacuation zones:

School closures:

