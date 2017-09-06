Will the schools close? It depends on the governor

Horry County Schools doesn’t have a timeline of when it will cancel class. District spokesperson Teal Britton said it depends on the governor, who declared a state of emergency midday Wednesday.
“The big triggering event will likely come from an order from the governor,” said Britton, who added that an evacuation order would close all schools.
“Evacuation kind of mandates that for two reasons,” she said. “You’re supposed get out and if they open shelters, the shelters are the schools.”
If a mandatory evacuation order is given, 15 Horry County schools will be opened as shelters. Collectively, the schools can hold 13,416 people. The schools are:
- Aynor middle, elementary and high schools
- Blackwater Middle School
- Conway High School
- Green Sea Floyds elementary, middle and high school
- Loris elementary, middle and high school
- North Myrtle Beach High School
- Palmetto Bay Elementary School
- Pee Dee Elementary School
- Whittemore Park Middle School
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday in preparation for the Category 5 Hurricane Irma, but stopped short of issuing and evacuation order.
