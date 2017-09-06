Planning on evacuating? Columbia hotels booking quickly in wake of Hurricane Irma

Hotel rooms in Columbia are booking up fast as Hurricane Irma looms on the horizon.
According to Travelocity, 95 percent of hotels rooms in Columbia are already booked between Sunday and Wednesday this coming week.
Sites such as Expedia and Orbitz also show many of their hotel room booked for those dates. Rooms that are still available range between $300 and $600.
“We sold out Monday through Friday of next week,” Chalyn Anderson, evening manager at Hampton Inn and Suites Columbia, said. “We sold out on those rooms in probably a matter of a day and a half. We stay pretty busy because of the Fort Jackson graduations we have here but other than that it’s due to the hurricane.”
Airbnb rooms are still available for rent in Columbia between those dates, but there are only about 31 percent of homes left, according to the site.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma Wednesday afternoon, but this does not mean that evacuations have been enforced at this time.
His main message to the public was: “You could not have a better more, prepared, more professional team and network around the state than we have. We are prepared. … What we cannot do is make the citizens prepare, so what we are urging you to do, all citizens, is get prepared. Just assume or pretend that a Category 3 hurricane is arriving tomorrow morning, and do what you would do then now.”
Megan Tomasic
