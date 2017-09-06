“It would take about 30 hours:” Mayor urges residents to prepare for possible evacuation

More Videos

Myrtle Beach mayor releases statement regarding Hurricane Irma 2:16

Myrtle Beach mayor releases statement regarding Hurricane Irma

Pause
Mark McBride files for mayor of Myrtle Beach 2:14

Mark McBride files for mayor of Myrtle Beach

Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States 1:10

Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States

Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 5:15

Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday

It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know. 1:20

It's looking more likely for Hurricane Irma to impact South Carolina. Here's what we know.

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway 1:39

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Eclipse trivia, how much do you really know? 0:45

Eclipse trivia, how much do you really know?

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 2:58

Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's?

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

  • Myrtle Beach mayor releases statement regarding Hurricane Irma

    Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes releases a statement regarding Hurricane Irma, which may hit the South Carolina coast early next week.

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes releases a statement regarding Hurricane Irma, which may hit the South Carolina coast early next week. Myrtle Beach city government
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes releases a statement regarding Hurricane Irma, which may hit the South Carolina coast early next week. Myrtle Beach city government

Local

“It would take about 30 hours:” Mayor urges residents to prepare for possible evacuation

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

September 06, 2017 7:34 PM

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes released a statement Wednesday evening regarding the looming Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic.

“The latest forecast shows Myrtle Beach could be affected by the storm early next week,” Rhodes said. “Now is the time to act. For those of you who experienced Matthew last year, this storm is much bigger, much stronger. Matthew was barely a Category 1. Irma will likely be a three if it stays on the current track. As of tonight, South Carolina is in its path.”

The city of Myrtle Beach is preparing for the storm by meeting with state and county emergency management. Rhodes said that generators are being fueled as well as vehicles in order to prepare for the storm.

A state of emergency was declared by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Wednesday afternoon. This does not mean that evacuations are in place, but according to Rhodes more information on whether an evacuation will be issued or not will be provided Thursday.

“If an evacuation order comes, it would take about 30 hours to get everyone safely away from the coast,” Rhodes said. “Don’t wait until the last minute. Plan ahead. Get fuel in your car. Get ready to take your family to safety.”

Rhodes urges people to have supplies, gas and important documents ready to go.

If Hurricane Irma does hit the South Carolina coast, the city of Myrtle Beach will continue to update the public through their normal channels, but mainly through their Facebook page.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Myrtle Beach mayor releases statement regarding Hurricane Irma

View More Video