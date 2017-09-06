Hurricane Irma: SC Governor McMaster declares state of emergency

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Wednesday by executive order.
The order lets all state agencies coordinate resources in preparation for Category 5 Hurricane Irma, according to a press release.
Members of the state’s Emergency Response Team will start reviewing plans and notifying response staff if needed, according to the release.
The announcement follows a new forecast update from the National Hurricane Center shows super storm Irma’s track could make a bee-line for the South Carolina coast.
A graphic released by the NHC at 11 a.m. Wednesday shows the stormageddon’s possible cone leaving the Sunshine State and spinning in the ocean before potentially smacking the Carolinas.
However, the exact track of the storm is still uncertain and subject to change.
As of mid-morning Wednesday, the dangerous core of Hurricane Irma was closing in on the Virgin Islands, moving at 16 miles per hour with 185 mph-force winds, according to forecasters.
“Direct impacts from wind, storm surge, and rainfall are possible in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida peninsula, beginning later this week and weekend,” NHC forecasters said.
The agency warns it’s still too early to know the exact location and level of impacts.
Horry County shifted their Operating Conditions level to 4 at noon on Wednesday ahead of the potentially life-threatening storm in preparation for possible impacts. Georgetown County also shifted their OPCON level to 4 at noon on Wednesday.
At Level 4, the county is on “alert” status with officials having begun discussions with state emergency management officials and coastal communities and will continue to keep a close eye on the storm, according to a release from Lisa Bourcier, Horry County spokeswoman.
“The Horry County Emergency Operations Center is not currently activated, however Horry County Emergency Management will continue to keep the public aware of changes in the forecast and appropriate action will be taken as necessary,” the release states.
Horry County Emergency Management officials also reminded the public that waiting for a watch or warning is too late, and that preparation should begin now.
Officials offered the following storm prep tips and information:
- Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
- Having family hurricane plans in place.
- Ensuring family emergency/hurricane kits are ready; including items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.
- Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up to date hurricane information.
- Keeping vehicles fueled up and serviced.
- Being sure that you Know Your Zone! Go to Horry County’s website at http://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/EmergencyManagement/Hurricanes/KnowYourZone
- to find your zone.
- Knowing where you will evacuate if asked to.
- Making plans for pets.
For more information on hurricanes and prep tips, visit the county’s website, follow social media, and/or click here: Horry County’s website at www.horrycounty.org, Horry County Emergency Management Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/horrycountyemergencymanagementdepartment, Horry County Emergency Management Twitter: https://twitter.com/HorryEMD.
