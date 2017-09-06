Here’s what supplies you should have if Hurricane Irma hits the Grand Strand

As Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 Hurricane in the Atlantic continues to approach the Southeastern U.S., now’s the time to make preparations in case it hits the Carolinas.
According to ready.gov, here’s a list of supplies you should have in order to be prepared for an emergency. You should have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours.
Food
You should have enough non-perishable food to last three days. These items have long expiration dates, so you can stash them away for long periods of time. And always keep a can-opener handy.
- Peanut butter
- Crackers
- Nuts and trail mixes
- Granola bars and protein bars
- Dried fruits (raisins, cranberries, apricots)
- Canned tuna, chicken, salmon etc.
- Canned vegetables and fruits
- Canned milk
- Dry cereals
- Canned beans and chili
- Water (one gallon of water per person per day)
If you have pets, you should also have enough food and water for them as well.
Other Items
- Flashlights
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle to signal for help
- Sanitary hand wipes
- Garbage bags
- Hand sanitizer
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
- Prescription medications
- Cash (ATMs might not work on the verge of a powerful storm)
- Important family documents (insurance policies, identification records, etc.)
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Matches and candles
- Disposable plates, bowls and utensils
It is also recommended to purchase a portable generator during power outages and a battery-powered or hand crank radio.
And remember—everyone will be stocking up on supplies, so don’t wait until the last minute to put together an emergency kit.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
