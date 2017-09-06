Kelby Schweickerrt, of Destin, Fla., grabs some gallon jugs of drinking water from the shelves at the Target store in Destin, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)
Kelby Schweickerrt, of Destin, Fla., grabs some gallon jugs of drinking water from the shelves at the Target store in Destin, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Michael Snyder AP
Kelby Schweickerrt, of Destin, Fla., grabs some gallon jugs of drinking water from the shelves at the Target store in Destin, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP) Michael Snyder AP

Latest News

Here’s what supplies you should have if Hurricane Irma hits the Grand Strand

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

September 06, 2017 10:36 AM

As Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 Hurricane in the Atlantic continues to approach the Southeastern U.S., now’s the time to make preparations in case it hits the Carolinas.

According to ready.gov, here’s a list of supplies you should have in order to be prepared for an emergency. You should have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours.

Food

You should have enough non-perishable food to last three days. These items have long expiration dates, so you can stash them away for long periods of time. And always keep a can-opener handy.

  • Peanut butter
  • Crackers
  • Nuts and trail mixes
  • Granola bars and protein bars
  • Dried fruits (raisins, cranberries, apricots)
  • Canned tuna, chicken, salmon etc.
  • Canned vegetables and fruits
  • Canned milk
  • Dry cereals
  • Canned beans and chili
  • Water (one gallon of water per person per day)

If you have pets, you should also have enough food and water for them as well.

2
Residents purchase water at BJ Wholesale in preparation for Hurricane Irma Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Miami. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (Roberto Koltun/Miami Herald via AP)
Roberto Koltun AP

Other Items

  • Flashlights
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Sanitary hand wipes
  • Garbage bags
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Toilet paper and paper towels
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
  • Prescription medications
  • Cash (ATMs might not work on the verge of a powerful storm)
  • Important family documents (insurance policies, identification records, etc.)
  • Blankets or sleeping bags
  • Matches and candles
  • Disposable plates, bowls and utensils

It is also recommended to purchase a portable generator during power outages and a battery-powered or hand crank radio.

And remember—everyone will be stocking up on supplies, so don’t wait until the last minute to put together an emergency kit.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock addresses officer involved shooting

Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock addresses officer involved shooting 2:55

Myrtle Beach Chief of Police Amy Prock addresses officer involved shooting
Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States 1:10

Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States
Hurricane Hunters flew through Irma Sunday 1:02

Hurricane Hunters flew through Irma Sunday

View More Video