Courtesy, Horry County Emergency Management

Local

Don’t know your evacuation zone? Find out here

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

September 06, 2017 3:49 PM

Do you know your zone?

That’s what Horry County Emergency Management officials want.

In preparation for the Category 5 Hurricane Irma, evacuation orders may be issued by zone.

The zones are denoted as A, B, and C, with Zone C falling west of the waterway and Zone A falling on the ocean side of Kings Highway.

The emergency management department has a handy online map where people can look at where they are within the zones in case they need to evacuate.

They can also look at nearby shelters and evacuation routes. The map is found below.

