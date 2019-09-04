Georgetown officials warn of ‘life-threatening flooding’ from Hurricane Dorian

Houseboat owners who rode out Hurricane Matthew in Myrtle Beach SC leaving for Dorian Karen Pratt and Jimmie Phillips have battened down the Summer Wind in the Doc Holiday Marina in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. They said their experience in staying on the boat during Hurricane Matthew convinced them to evacuate for Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Karen Pratt and Jimmie Phillips have battened down the Summer Wind in the Doc Holiday Marina in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. They said their experience in staying on the boat during Hurricane Matthew convinced them to evacuate for Hurricane Dorian.

Georgetown County officials are strongly advising any residents living near the ocean that haven’t evacuated to do so immediately.

The National Weather Service contacted county officials expressing serious concerns about the combination of storm surge from Hurricane Dorian and high tide at 3:27 p.m. Thursday, which could create life-threatening flooding in certain areas, according to county spokeswoman Jackie Broach.

Those specific areas include Front Street, Greenwich Street, Bay View and the East Bay Area.

County officials reminded residents that wind speeds may prevent emergency responders from being able to respond to 911 calls, and anyone who remains in those areas may be putting their safety at risk.