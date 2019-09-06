This is what Grand Strand communities look like after Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian aftermath: A view of Pawleys Island, South Carolina Watch aerial footage over Pawleys Island one day after Hurricane Dorian traveled north off the South Carolina coast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch aerial footage over Pawleys Island one day after Hurricane Dorian traveled north off the South Carolina coast.

Hurricane Dorian pounded the Grand Strand with heavy winds, rain and some tornadoes Thursday when the storm skirted the coast.

On Friday, residents from communities around Horry County began to venture outside to survey the damage Dorian left in his wake. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order he issued for zone A in Horry County, and officials announced Horry and Georgetown County schools would reopen on Monday.

Dozens of roads remained closed Friday morning due to washouts and downed trees, and some residents were still in the dark from power outages.

Here’s a glimpse at the storm’s aftermath from around the Grand Strand:

North Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach Spokesman Pat Dowling said there was no major structural damage in the city, but damage was reported from two tornadoes that touched down early Thursday.

Myrtle Beach

Strong winds blew in and some spots were swamped with flooding when Hurricane Dorian stormed up the coast. The next day the sun was out and so were beach combers, collecting ocean treasures churned by Dorian. A red Jeep abandoned in the storm gained national attention and was removed Friday morning.

Conway

The River Town residents went out the day after the storm to survey the damage the area suffered and saw downed trees in some roadways and flooding in other spots.

Bucksport

Little damage was visible at Bucksport Marina, except for a few broken tree limbs and toppled chairs and tables. Boat owners at the marina braced for the storm Wednesday and noted they choose to hunker down there because it’s known as a safer spot on the water during storms.

South Strand

By early morning, beachgoers in Garden City were combing the sands for shells and picking up garbage Dorian swept in. Damage around the South Strand appeared minimal: broken tree limbs, but no major tree damage or flooding.