Dorian Jeep update: The viral red vehicle had a tough night in Myrtle Beach

Viral Myrtle Beach Jeep has rough night on the beach
The red Jeep that has taken the world by storm was still on the beach Friday morning and appeared to have significant damage not just from the storm and high tide.
Myrtle Beach
Well, #DorianJeep had a rough night.
The viral red Jeep that was discovered Thursday morning was pounded by waves from Hurricane Dorian, leaving the windshield smashed in and the front bumper gone Friday morning.
The vehicle is no longer surrounded by water as the tide has receded. Thursday during the storm, tidewaters came up, almost enough for the Jeep to float, but it still stands near 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police previously said they were working to locate the owner. Police plan to remove the vehicle from the beach Friday.
Hurricane Dorian’s winds and rain have pounded the Carolinas for a day, and the assault will continue Friday as the eye slowly passes over or near Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks, the National Weather Service says.
