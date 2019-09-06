North Myrtle Beach escapes Dorian without significant damage, despite tornadoes

Tree removed from power lines in Conway Crews work to remove a tree that fell over power lines and into the roadway at the James F. Fleming bridge in Conway, S.C., Sept. 6, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crews work to remove a tree that fell over power lines and into the roadway at the James F. Fleming bridge in Conway, S.C., Sept. 6, 2019, following Hurricane Dorian.

After tornadoes and flooding pounded the coast Thursday, communities in North Myrtle Beach and further inland seem to have escaped Hurricane Dorian with relatively little damage.

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said there was no major structural damage in the city, but damage was reported from two tornadoes that touched down early Thursday.

Here are a few things you should know if you’re out and about in North Myrtle Beach:

Do not bag yard waste. Instead place any debris you clean up on the curb, not the street. But contractors must take the debris with them. Stay tuned for a debris pickup schedule.

The beach and accesses appears to be in good shape and most recently installed dunes “fared well.” Officials will discuss beach erosion early next week with the Army Corps of Engineers.

Lifeguards will be at the beach Saturday, but be careful where you step! Hurricanes churn up and dump shells and other stuff, which wind up in the surf.

