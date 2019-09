North Myrtle Beach residents seek shelter at high school North Myrtle Beach residents begin flowing into the Red Cross Shelter at North Myrtle Beach High School as Hurricane Dorian approaches the evening of Sept. 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Myrtle Beach residents begin flowing into the Red Cross Shelter at North Myrtle Beach High School as Hurricane Dorian approaches the evening of Sept. 4, 2019.

Area schools will soon reopen after being closed for the week as Hurricane Dorian moved through the area.

Students and staff will return to Horry County Schools Monday. School district staff worked Friday to assess schools for any damage, HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said.

HCS announced school closures on Labor Day ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Area schools have been closed since Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW