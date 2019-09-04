This Grand Strand town is the first to enact a curfew as Hurricane Dorian approaches

The latest view of Dorian from the ISS The International Space Station flies over Hurricane Dorian on the morning of Sept. 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The International Space Station flies over Hurricane Dorian on the morning of Sept. 3, 2019.

Surfside Beach has enacted a civil emergency that imposes a curfew and prohibits anyone from entering the ocean until further notice.

Surfside Mayor Bob Childs signed the executive order Wednesday, enacting the curfew effective 8 p.m. until the order is rescinded. The curfew notes that the mayor exempted police, firemen, doctors and other necessary emergency personnel from the curfew.

Violators of the curfew are subject to arrest with penalties of up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

Town clerk Debra Herrmann said the town is just trying to ensure everybody’s safety. A lot of residents are weary of evacuating, she said, adding that it seems like the whole town stayed with many noting the length of time it took to return after evacuating for Hurricane Florence last year.