Grand Strand coast now under Hurricane Watch as Dorian creeps closer

In a slow, relentless advance, a catastrophic Hurricane Dorian keeps pounding at the northern Bahamas, as one of the strongest Atlantic storms ever recorded leaves wrecked homes, shredded roofs, tumbled cars and toppled power poles in its wake.

The entire South Carolina coast, including Horry and Georgetown counties, is officially under Hurricane Watch Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Dorian, currently at a Category 2, is slowly moving past the Bahamas toward the eastern coast of Florida and is expected to move northwest toward South Carolina late Wednesday into Thursday.

The Grand Strand coast is also under Storm Surge Watch, according to the hurricane center.

Part of South Carolina’s southern coast is now under Hurricane Warning. Residents of Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties are under mandatory evacuation orders as of yesterday.