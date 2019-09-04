Weather News
Waccamaw River under flood warning with up to a dozen inches of rain expected
Drone video of Conway, SC, and cresting of the Waccamaw River
The Waccamaw River in Horry County is now under a flood warning, with waters expected to reach moderate flood stage due to Hurricane Dorian’s projected 8-15 inches of rain.
The river is currently between 8 and 9 feet high and forecasted to crest at 12.4 feet by Friday and Saturday. It’s projected to begin falling this weekend. Flood stage is 11 foot.
Major flood stage is 14 feet, and the record was set at 21.16 feet on Sept. 26, 2018, several days after Hurricane Florence dumped dozens of inches of rain across the Carolinas.
Comments