Tammy, Sidney Moorer working on civil suit over Elvis disappearance case, attorney says

By Alex Lang

February 21, 2019 02:39 PM

Sidney and Tammy Moorer are in prison for charges related to disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Tammy and Sidney Moorer are considering a civil lawsuit against area police agencies over the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis, their attorney told The Sun News.

Police charged both Moorers with kidnapping Elvis in 2013, and they’re serving a prison sentence in connection to the case.

Their new attorney continues to profess their innocence.

“I am truly humbled to be representing Sidney and Tammy Moorer. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to help right such a mind-bogglingly unbelievable wrong,” Eric Poston, managing partner of Chalmers Poston LLC in Columbia, told The Sun News in a statement.

“Even a cursory review of the actual facts and evidence shows Mr. and Mrs. Moorer’s indisputable innocence and a litany of constitutional violations and other egregious violations of law. We are preparing a comprehensive lawsuit that will expose and punish those individuals and entities responsible for this historical miscarriage of justice: a lawsuit that will provide at least some small degree of justice for my clients as well as for Heather Elvis and her family. It’s time for my clients’ story to be told. It’s time for the truth.”

Tammy Moorer is serving 30 years after a jury convicted her of kidnapping and conspiracy.

The conviction followed a three-week trial in Horry County where Tammy Moorer testified that she did not play a part in the disappearance.

“When someone is missing, I want them to be looked for, not wasting their time on someone who didn’t do [anything],” Tammy Moorer said.

The state maintained that Tammy Moorer grew jealous and angry over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis. Investigators tracked Elvis’ phone to the Peachtree Landing area of Socastee around 3:30 a.m.

Video surveillance showed a truck — that an expert testified belonged to the Moorers — heading towards the landing around the same time.

In 2016, a jury deadlocked during Sidney Moorer’s trial on the kidnapping charge. He could face a new trial as early as August.

Sidney Moorer was convicted of obstruction of justice related to the police investigation into Elvis’ disappearance and sentenced to 10 years in prison. In November, the S.C. Parole Board rejected Sidney’s first attempt for early release.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

