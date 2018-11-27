A South Carolina parole board ruled whether Sidney Moorer will be released from prison

Sidney Moorer will remain in prison after the South Carolina Parole Board rejected his first attempt at early release.

The parole board made its ruling after a hearing in Columbia Tuesday.

Sidney Moorer, 42, was seeking parole after serving one year on a 10-year prison sentence for obstructing of justice. A jury convicted him in August 2017 of stalling the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis in December 2013.

Sidney Moorer still faces kidnapping and conspiracy charges in connection to the case. His wife, Tammy Moorer, 46, was convicted in October for kidnapping and conspiracy for her role in the disappearance. A judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison.

“I think you’ll be doing a great service by not allowing this man back out at least until he stands trial,” said Terry Elvis, Heather Elvis’ father.

Prosecutors initially charged Tammy and Sidney Moorer with kidnapping and murder, but the murder charges were dropped. During Tammy Moorer’s trial, prosecutors painted a case of Tammy Moorer growing jealous and angry over Sidney’s affair with Elvis.

Elvis, who was 20 years old when she disappeared, was last tracked to the Peachtree Landing area in Socastee around 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2013. She has not been seen since.

Sidney Moorer is being house at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville and his Department of Corrections paperwork lists his projected release date as Nov. 19, 2021.