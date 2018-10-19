This is what Tammy Moorer said she was doing the morning Heather Elvis went missing

Tammy Moorer says Dec. 18, 2013, was a typical day, and she doesn’t know anything about the disappearance of Heather Elvis.

“I stayed home till my mom called me about her flat tire the next morning, or next afternoon,” Tammy Moorer said.

Moorer spent most of Friday on the witness stand in her trial on charges of kidnapping and conspiracy. She and her husband, Sidney Moorer, were charged in connection to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013.

The trial concluded its second week and is expected to resume Monday.

Tammy Moorer took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time about the case. She wore a black cardigan and pink blouse and maintained her composure for most of her direct testimony. She cried recounting having to attend her father’s funeral — days after she was arrested in connection to the Elvis case — in handcuffs.

Cross examination was a different story with Moorer becoming combative with Senior Assistant Nancy Livesay. As the two discussed hostile texts Moorer sent about Elvis, Moorer mentioned several times that didn’t mean she kidnapped her.

Around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2013, Moorer said she sent her sister, Ashley Caison, a text message saying “home.” Caison was watching the Moorer’s children. The message was to get Caison to send the Moorer’s children home to Sidney and Tammy Moorer.

Tammy Moorer said she never left her house after that. Sidney went outside to the feed the dogs and never left.

State prosecutors say it was around 3:30 a.m. that the Moorers were near Peachtree Landing in Socastee, which is where Elvis was last seen. Prosecutors claim Sidney and Tammy Moorer conspired to kidnap Elvis after Tammy Moorer grew angry and jealous over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis.

At 3:17 a.m., Sidney got a call that Tammy Moorer walked in on. She said he said it was Elvis and not to worry about it. Tammy Moorer said she didn’t react and went and used a home computer.

“It was kind of weird, she had not texted or called since Nov. 15,” Moorer said of the Elvis call.

When asked if she “flew into a rage” and drove to Peachtree Landing, Moorer responded, “of course not.”

Before she arrived home, Moorer said she and Sidney went to a Walmart and bought a pregnancy text, which was negative. They then had sex, visited a gas station, went to a Bi-Lo then returned home.

“I don’t remember anything in detail that would be in relation to this case at all,” Tammy Moorer said.

Moorer said she knew of the affair, but believed it was over in December 2013.

Days after Elvis went missing, Moorer said she agreed to let police search her house and the family has tried to help the authorities since Elvis went missing.

“When someone is missing, I want them to be looked for, not wasting their time on someone who didn’t do [anything],” Moorer said.

Police previously testified about a photo they took on the Moorer’s property in December 2013 that showed a bag of concrete mixture, cleaner and a bullet. Tammy Moorer said nobody who she knows used concrete to help bury a body or used the cleaner at a crime scene.

The family also faced internet harassment in the days after Elvis went missing, Moorer said. Eventually, the Moorers moved to Florida where they could live more inconspicuously. Despite Moorer’s contact with the media and some social media posts to the contrary, she said the family hasn’t discussed the incident.

“We don’t talk about this case, it’s not part of our life,” Moorer said.