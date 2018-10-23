Jury hands down verdict in Tammy Moorer kidnapping case

A jury found Tammy Moorer guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping for the disappearance of Heather Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013.
The jury handed down its verdict Tuesday after an 11-day trial.
Tammy Moorer showed little emotion, staring forward as the verdict was read. Members of the Elvis family gasped and started to cry when the words “guilty” were announced.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced Tammy Moorer to 30 years in prison.
“Five years later they are still holding her hostage,” Debbi Elvis says of her daughter. “They stole her life and they ruined ours.”
Members of the Elvis family wept as they took to the podium talking about Elvis and the last five years.
“Five years ago this world swallowed our family whole,” said Morgan Elvis, Heather’s sister.
Tammy Moorer talked about needing to care for her children. She also said she didn’t feel her lawyers fought for her.
“I never felt comfortable with him,” Tammy Moorer said.
The state presented a circumstantial case of Tammy Moorer growing angry and jealous over an affair between her husband, Sidney, and Elvis. State solicitors say the duo lured Elvis to the Peachtree Landing area of Socastee, where she has not been seen since.
Prosecutors initially charged Tammy and Sidney Moorer with kidnapping and murder, but the murder charges were dropped. Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried and remains active.
Last year, a jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstructing the police investigation. Judge R. Markley Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
In April, a grand jury indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to kidnap charges.
Tammy Moorer has maintained her innocence.
