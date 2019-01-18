Here is when Sidney Moorer could face trial in connection to kidnapping of Heather Elvis

It will take at least six months — if not a year — before Sidney Moorer faces trial on kidnapping and conspiracy charges in connection to the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013.

Sidney Moorer was in a Charleston County courtroom on Friday for a hearing to update his status of his case. His attorney James Galmore said he would need a year to review evidence before he would be ready for trial. Galmore was officially appointed on Friday to replace attorney Kirk Truslow in the case.

The state objected to the 12-month delay.

“We’d like to do it before then,” Horry County Senior Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay said.

Judge Markley Dennis said the case would not be heard before summer and asked the attorneys to look at their calendars for a possible August or September trial date.

Sidney Moorer’s trial comes on the heals of an October trial for his co-defendant Tammy Moorer. A jury convicted Tammy Moorer of kidnapping and conspiracy after a three-week trial. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors painted a case of Tammy Moorer growing angry and jealous over an affair between her husband and Elvis. On Dec. 18, cellphone data tracked Elvis to the Peachtree Landing in Socastee, her last known location, about 3:15 a.m. Video surveillance also showed a truck that is believed to be owned by the Moorers in the same area.





Sidney Moorer was tried in 2016 on a kidnapping charge, but a jury deadlocked. He is awaiting a second-trial on that charge.

Sidney Moorer is currently serving a 10 year prison sentence on an obstruction of justice charge related to the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance.