‘Do the right thing’: Elvis family begs for more information from Moorer after trial

Heather Elvis’ father wants the chance to sit across a table from Tammy Moorer and ask one question.

“That would probably be ‘why?’” Terry Elvis said. “Why did you do this when there are other ways to handle problems? And where is my daughter?”

Tammy Moorer was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy and kidnapping Heather Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013. Elvis was last known to be in the Peachtree Landing area. She has not been found.

Heather Elvis’ family — Terry, her mother, Debbi, and her sister, Morgan — spoke to the media after Moorer’s guilty verdict was announced Tuesday.

Terry wrapped his arms around his wife and daughter. Morgan shook slightly as the family talked about Heather, the trial and what comes next.

Morgan is quick to say she doesn’t want people to move on and forget Heather Elvis because there was a verdict. Heather Elvis enjoyed being in front of the camera and behind it at the same time. She loved bonfires and s’mores.

“She had dreams and she had goals and she doesn’t get to have children anymore,” Morgan Elvis said.

Elvis worked at the Tilted Kilt and was preparing to move into a new job, her family said.

“Heather was not a nice girl, she is still a nice girl. She is still a daughter, she is still a sister, she is still a best friend,” Morgan said as her voice cracked, her eyes red from tears.

“She wasn’t anything, she is, and currently will be, and we will continue to share her story.”

Elvis’ family said they were happy with the verdict, but it is a fleeting feeling as Sidney Moorer’s trial on the same charges is on the horizon.

“It doesn’t feel like closure,” Debbi Elvis said.

They expressed disappointment with the defense attorneys and Tammy Moorer over things they said about Heather during the trial. Elvis’ family also dismissed Tammy Moorer’s calls to find Heather Elvis. Debbi called her daughter’s kidnapper an advocate for tearing down and destroying Heather’s reputation.

“We are still missing our daughter, we are still looking for her,” Terry Elvis said.

Tammy Moorer could have her sentence reconsidered within a year if there are new mitigating factors. The Elvis family said they would be OK with her getting a new, shorter sentence if they learn Heather’s location.

“Do the right thing,” Terry Elvis said.

“You want to get out of jail a little earlier than 30 years? Just give up,” Debbi Elvis said, “and tell us where Heather is.”