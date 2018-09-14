Hurricane Florence Friday live updates: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding expected, outages

Here are live updates from the Grand Strand as Hurricane Florence brings wind, rainfall and possibilities of major flooding.
5:30 a.m.
Good morning, Grand Strand.
Hurricane Florence is about to make landfall on the North Carolina coast. It is moving at 6 mph with maximum wind gusts at 115 mph.
“Catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected in South Carolina. Horry and Georgetown counties are under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The Waccamaw River in Conway and Little Pee Dee in Galivants Ferry are two Horry County areas expected to have major flooding, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported about midnight Thursday.
Here’s a look at early morning power outages.
At least one person was arrested today in connection to violating curfew orders, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765; @HannahLStrong
Comments