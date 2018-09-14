Hurricane Florence Friday live updates: ‘Catastrophic’ flooding expected, outages

Here are live updates from the Grand Strand as Hurricane Florence brings wind, rainfall and possibilities of major flooding.

5:30 a.m.

Good morning, Grand Strand.

Hurricane Florence is about to make landfall on the North Carolina coast. It is moving at 6 mph with maximum wind gusts at 115 mph.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“Catastrophic” freshwater flooding is expected in South Carolina. Horry and Georgetown counties are under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The Waccamaw River in Conway and Little Pee Dee in Galivants Ferry are two Horry County areas expected to have major flooding, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported about midnight Thursday.

First few raindrops have hit the windshield! The car is also swaying back and forth from the wind. #HurricaneFlorence #MyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/Rrf44tAJIT — Chandler Knowles (@CameraChandler) September 14, 2018

Here’s a look at early morning power outages.

With possible power outages caused by #HurricaneFlorence, here's a handy graphic to remind everyone what to do when traffic signals are not working properly. #MyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/ddOtupAoFG — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) September 14, 2018

A 4:52 a.m. Friday look at Hurricane Florence. Courtesy of the National Hurricane Center

Some of my fellow South Carolinians have claimed to see the Gray Man ahead of Hurricane Florence! Stay safe!!! #GrayMan #HurricaneFlorence2018 #pawleysisland #MyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/VdOjZ89unN — Gregbo Watson (@wickedgregbo) September 14, 2018

At least one person was arrested today in connection to violating curfew orders, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center’s website.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765; @HannahLStrong