Waves slam Oceana Pier in Atlantic Beach as Hurricane Florence approaches

Waves batter the Oceana Pier & Pier House Restaurant in Atlantic Beach Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 as Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas.
Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

