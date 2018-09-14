Florence lands in Myrtle Beach area, bringing rain, wind, flooding

After days of watching and waiting for Hurricane Florence’s arrival, the hurricane finally made landfall — as a Category 1 — in North Carolina early Friday.

It didn’t take long for Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand to start feeling its impacts, with the area waking up to steady 20-30 mph winds Friday morning.

Hurricane Florence dropped record-setting rain and was blamed for five deaths in North Carolina. Its whistling winds and “catastrophic” flooding moved into Horry County and was due to dump at least 12 to 16 more inches of rain heading into Friday night. The slow-moving, hurricane — downgraded to a tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday — is expected to linger over the area this weekend continuing to create a dangerous situation.





Some areas could receive 20 to 30 inches by the time the storm passes. The Waccamaw River in Conway and the Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry are expected to reach major flood levels by early next week, with officials predicting possible record-setting floods in the western part of the county.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Winds here are still expected to reach a maximum sustained speed of 60 to 70 mph, with peaks reaching in the upper 80s in some Grand Strand regions.

Several cities and Horry County implemented curfews Friday night during the hurricane. The Friday curfew in Myrtle Beach won’t lift until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Some areas of North Myrtle Beach saw flash flooding Friday afternoon with standing water reaching knee-high.

Billy Porch, who lives at the Atlantic Breeze Apartments, said he wasn’t going to start worrying until the water reached the stairs to the second level or rear of the complex.

“When it comes around back, that’s when I’ll be making a call,” he said. “Calling someone to come get me.”

In Myrtle Beach, some locals — including Kennedy brothers Brett, 16, Jaden, 13, and Joshua, 9 — braved early winds and rain to take one last look at the beach. The hurricane had the brothers slightly worried of storm surge, but they didn’t believe there would be horrific damage.

“I think we’re getting a moderate of damage,” Brett said. “It’s not going to be anything too bad.”

Billy Currivan was sitting out on the beach access on 71st Avenue North as the wind whipped up the sand and waves. He said he walked down to the beach to check it out before the harder rains move in.

“I think it’s going to be a little worse than other people thought,” he said, looking out over the beach. But Currivan said he’s not worried. He’s from Florida, he explained, and has “been through multiple hurricanes.”

There were reports of trees and branches down throughout the areas and thousands in Horry County experienced power outages.

More than 2,700 people took refuge at shelters, according to Horry County Spokesperson Kelly Moore.

“I’m just trying to make myself feel at home,” said Simone Brown, who has also been at the Palmetto Bays Elementary School shelter since Tuesday.