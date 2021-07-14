‘We affirm our confidence’: UNC-Chapel Hill faculty back chancellor in statement

The UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Council approved a resolution at an emergency meeting Wednesday expressing support for Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz amid concerns about efforts to push him out.

“During what has been one the most challenging periods in the University’s history, we affirm our confidence in Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz,” the statement states.

“We take this action recognizing that a University Chancellor must make decision that not all agree with, and that there have been disagreement among the faculty about the best course of action,” the statement says.

The statement further says that a change in leadership would be deeply destabilizing to the state, its residents and and the UNC system.

“We emphatically oppose it because it does not follow the principles of shared governance, consultation, and established means of leadership change,” it states.

UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman called the meeting, she said in an interview Tuesday, to respond to concerns about a move to replace Guskiewicz by state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors.

The Faculty Council is an elected body that discusses and votes on educational policies, curriculum, student conduct regulations and other items related to university life. The council, which has about 90 voting members, also makes recommendations to academic departments and provides advice to the chancellor.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.