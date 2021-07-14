Power is shifting at UNC-Chapel Hill with new leaders on campus Board of Trustees

UNC-CH trustee David Boliek, center, is one of four on the board who voted no for tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones during a special meeting Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill. tlong@newsobserver.com

Power has officially shifted at UNC-Chapel Hill as a new set of members elected officers to lead the campus Board of Trustees Wednesday.







Dave Boliek is the new chair of the board and John Preyer is the new vice chair, while new trustee Malcolm Turner is the new secretary. Clayton Somers was re-elected as assistant secretary to the board.

There were no other nominations for the positions and votes were unanimous.







Both Boliek and Preyer voted no for tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones last month, but has not explained why. The tenure controversy brought national attention — and criticism — to the university and the board.







Most of the trustees are returning to the board, but six new members officially started this month.







This is the first time the new board has met as a group. Their regularly scheduled meetings come the day after UNC-CH Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman called an emergency faculty meeting Tuesday over concerns that state politicians, UNC-CH trustees and UNC System Board of Governors members are working to remove Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.

The new trustees make the board slightly more racially and ethnically diverse than the outgoing one, but the leadership still doesn’t reflect the makeup of the student body. And every current member of the BOG and the UNC-CH Board of Trustees has been appointed under a Republican-controlled legislature.

The UNC System Board of Governors added four UNC-CH alumni to the board:







▪ Former state senator Rob Bryan

▪ Former member of the N.C. House of Representatives Perrin Jones

▪ DraftKings executive Malcolm Turner

▪ Businesswoman Ramsey White

The BOG did not appoint any trustees recommended by former Board Chair Richard Stevens or Guskiewicz.

The conservative-led N.C. General Assembly added two board members:

▪ Real estate developer and former BOG member Marty Kotis

▪ Vinay Patel, who owns a chain of hotels in Charlotte.

Returning board members are former vice chair Gene Davis, former secretary Teresa Artis Neal, Ralph Meekins and Allie Ray McCullen (McCullen also voted no for tenure for Hannah-Jones).

Members have committee meetings in Chapel Hill Wednesday afternoon and the full board resumes its meeting Thursday at 9 a.m. at The Carolina Inn.