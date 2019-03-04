Two more Republicans decide not to run in 9th Congressional District special election

Two more potential Republican candidates for the 9th District special election took themselves out of the running this weekend, narrowing the field in advance of an expected spring primary.

Dan Barry, chairman of the Union County GOP, and Kenny Smith, a former Charlotte City Council member and mayoral candidate, both announced Sunday that they have decided not to run. They cited personal and business reasons for the decision, and said they will support the eventual nominee.

“Running for office is dictated by when opportunity and timing intersect. Unfortunately, the 2019 special election isn’t the right time for me due to family and work commitments,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post.

They join former N.C. governor Pat McCrory, a former Charlotte mayor who announced his decision not to run last week, and Mark Harris, the apparent winner election night. Harris dropped out of the race after the N.C. State Board of Elections unanimously ordered a new election last month, following evidence of widespread absentee ballot fraud in the 9th District by McCrae Dowless, a political operative working for Harris.

Harris cited health concerns — he was hospitalized for a severe infection in January — and upcoming surgery. He also faced likely challengers in a new primary, as well as the prospect of being dogged by his association with McCrae Dowless, the operative charged with committing absentee ballot fraud on his behalf.

Harris has endorsed Union County commissioner Stony Rushing, who owns a gun range and attracted national media coverage for dressing as Boss Hogg (the villainous from the “Dukes of Hazzard”) and using the photos in some campaign ads, complete with white cowboy hat, suit and cigar. Rushing has said he got the suit for a Halloween costume.





Other possible Republican candidates are expected to decide soon, as the State Board of Elections will set filing deadlines and an election schedule Monday. Matthew Ridenhour, a former Mecklenburg County commissioner, said he plans to decide this week, while former state Sen. Tommy Tucker of Waxhaw is expected to run and is forming a staff.

State Sen. Dan Bishop, another candidate who is widely expected to run, could not be reached by phone Monday morning. Raleigh Republican David Blackwelder has declared his candidacy, as has Libertarian candidate Jeff Scott.

The winner likely will face Democrat Dan McCready, who fell 905 votes short in unofficial results from the November race that’s now been declared null and void. McCready has already resumed fundraising, and the race is expected to attract national attention as one of the only special elections in a potential swing state before the 2020 national contest.

The potentially crowded field and short timeline could make for a runoff, as candidates must get more than 30 percent of the vote to win the primary.

Barry said he will focus on supporting the eventual Republican nominee to keep the 9th District in Republican hands, as well as fighting the “Soros-funded liberal machine.”

The off-year special primary election will likely see low turnout, Barry said. He predicted 25,000 or fewer voters will cast ballots, compared with more than 35,000 in the 2018 Republican primary. That means the eventual Republican nominee could win a spot on general election ballot with fewer than 10,000 votes, and a candidate who racks up just a few thousand votes could potentially force a runoff if the field is splintered.

With Union County making up the biggest chunk of the 9th District, followed by southeast Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, Barry said the winner will have to perform well in those areas.

“I still think the key to victory is southeast Mecklenburg and western Union,” he said. “Somebody that can capture that is going to have a leg up.”