Election officials delay hearing on election fraud after Cooper charges GOP obstruction

North Carolina state elections officials on Wednesday postponed next week’s hearing into allegations of election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District after Gov. Roy Cooper accused Republicans of blocking the probe.

The move comes a day before a new Democratic-controlled U.S. House is sworn in without Republican Mark Harris, the winner of November’s election.

Instead of taking a seat in Congress Thursday, Harris will meet with investigators looking into the fraud allegations, according to a spokesman for the state elections board.

The State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement had scheduled a Jan. 11 hearing into allegations of absentee ballot fraud in Bladen and Robeson counties. The nine-member board has collected thousands of pages of affidavits and other evidence.

But last week a three-judge panel dissolved the board. Because a new, five-member board won’t be in place until Jan. 31, Cooper has sought to appoint a temporary, bipartisan board. But Republicans have declined to recommend any members.

“This failure could obstruct an ongoing investigation into disturbing allegations of election fraud and prevent a duly appointed, constitutional Board of Elections from being able to hear evidence and make an informed decision,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said in a statement. “A hearing previously planned for January 11 . . . cannot go forward without members being named to the Board.”

Republicans question the legitimacy of a temporary elections board.

“Our unwillingness to participate in the creation of an unlawful ‘interim’ State Board of Elections results from a desire to ensure that any future investigation surrounding the Ninth Congressional District election is open, fair and transparent, and not tainted by actions taken by an illegal board,” GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement. “This unlawful suggestion by the Governor only serves to further erode public confidence in our election system.”

Cooper said while he could appoint three Democrats to the board, he won’t in order “(t)o ensure that the Board remains fair and bipartisan and to make sure all North Carolinians have confidence in its decisions.”

The dispute further clouds the results of the election in the district that stretches from Charlotte to Bladen County.





Harris defeated three-term Rep. Robert Pittenger in the May primary. He went on to beat Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in November.

A state elections board could order a new general election and, because of a law passed recently by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, a new primary. This week two well-known Republicans — Pittenger and former Gov. Pat McCrory — have said they wouldn’t run in any new 9th District primary.

The dispute involves allegations of absentee ballot fraud. At the center of the controversy is McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County elected official and political operative hired in 2018 by Harris through consulting firm Red Dome. One affidavit in the investigation says Dowless had more than 800 absentee ballots in his possession before the May Republican primary.

With or without the Jan. 11 hearing, the elections board staff said the investigation will continue and all subpoenas remain in effect.

“State Board staff will continue to interview witnesses and pursue leads as part of this investigation,” said executive director Kim Westbrook Strach. “This agency remains steadfast in its obligation to ensure confidence in the elections process.”





Meanwhile, Democratic leaders in Congress have said they’ll refuse to seat Harris when the new House convenes.

“Ordinarily, in order to be seated, you need to have a certificate, which we do not have,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat and incoming chair of the Committee on House Administration, said in a pre-Christmas interview with McClatchy.

“If North Carolina doesn’t certify the election, the member’s not seated, there’s nothing for our committee to do,” she added. “North Carolina will figure it out. We don’t have the authority to order an election or anything like that. The only decision the House can make is whether or not to seat someone.”

“The important thing is you cannot deal with this in any kind of a partisan way. It’s destructive to the country. So you just have to play it straight.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.