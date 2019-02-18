Tainted ballots and an undecided race: Follow the Ninth District hearing in Raleigh

More than three months after the election for North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District, a new State Board of Elections plans to kick off hearings Monday that could resolve the nation’s only remaining disputed race.

Republican Mark Harris leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in the unofficial count. But the previous state board twice refused to certify the results, and allegations of illegal ballot collection and election fraud by a political operative working for Harris in Bladen County have thrown the race into turmoil.

The Ninth District seat remains vacant. McCready and the Democrats want a new election, claiming the results are tainted by fraud. Harris and the Republicans want him certified as the winner, and they’ve painted the investigation as a conspiracy to deny them the seat.

This week’s hearing will start at 10 a.m. Monday, at the North Carolina State Bar in downtown Raleigh. It’s expected to run at least through Tuesday afternoon, and could stretch into Wednesday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

The hearing will start with a presentation of the investigation’s findings by Board of Elections staff. McCready and Harris have asked for about 70 witnesses to be subpoenaed, including key players like Bladen County political operative McCrae Dowless, Cornelius-based Republican political consultant Andy Yates, and each other.





The newly appointed board, made up of three Democrats and two Republicans, will then decide whether to certify the race or order a new election. Three votes are needed to certify the election, and four are needed to order a new election.

If the board deadlocks and doesn’t have enough votes either way, it’s unclear what happens next. Harris wants the board to certify him the winner within 10 days if that happens, while McCready wants the U.S. House to decide whether there should be a new election, since the House has final say over whether to seat its members.

Follow along here for an updated story throughout the hearing that details evidence, witness testimony and more. This story will be updated throughout the hearing to reflect the latest developments.

SHARE COPY LINK Republican Mark Harris and attorney David Freedman answer questions in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Harris was in Raleigh to be interviewed by the NC Board of Elections in regards to a political scandal in N.C.'s 9th Congressional District.

SHARE COPY LINK Republican and former pastor Mark Harris was the unofficial winner of the 9th District congressional seat over Dan McCready, but now he's at the center of a political scandal.