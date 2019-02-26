Mark Harris says he won’t run, endorses Union County commissioner for 9th District

Citing health concerns, Republican Mark Harris said Tuesday that he won’t run in a new election for the 9th Congressional District.

His announcement came five days after the State Board of Elections concluded a hearing into allegations of election fraud in the 9th District. Harris, who led Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes on Election Day, suddenly reversed himself last Thursday and called for a new election.

“After consulting with my physicians, there are several things that my health situation requires as a result of the extremely serious condition that I faced in mid-January. One of those is a necessary surgery that is now scheduled for the last week in March,” Harris said Tuesday. He was hospitalized for more than a week in January for complications stemming from an infection.





“Given my health situation, the need to regain full strength, and the timing of this surgery the last week of March, I have decided not to file in the new election for Congressional District 9,” he said.

In his announcement, Harris endorsed Republican Stony Rushing, a Union County commissioner, for the seat.





The GOP field for a new primary isn’t defined yet, as most candidates have not declared their intentions. Former Charlotte mayor and N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory did say Monday on his radio show that he doesn’t plan to run.

The North Carolina GOP didn’t comment on Rushing in a statement released after Harris’ announcement, in which they wished the former pastor a speedy recovery. “There are numerous quality candidates that are discussing a run and although the Party will not be involved in a primary, we have no doubt that a competitive nominee will emerge,” party chairman Robin Hayes said.

First elected in 2002 to the Union County commission, Rushing served until 2006, then was elected again eight years later. He’s been on the commission since 2014. Rushing owns Take Aim Training Range, a store that offers classes and sells firearms. Rushing and his wife founded the 50-acre facility, located just across the border in South Carolina, in 2008.

Rushing attended the Ninth District hearing in Raleigh, speaking with Mark Harris during breaks in the proceedings.

Dan Barry, chairman of the Union County GOP and a long-rumored candidate himself, said the choice will be up to the voters. “General election candidates are chosen by the voters,” he said. “We’re going to let the voters decide.”

The winner of the GOP nomination will face off against McCready, a Marine Corps veteran and Charlotte businessman seeking to flip the 9th District for the first time in more than five decades.

On Saturday, after the Ninth District hearing, Rushing posted a meme on his Facebook page of black text under an American flag: “Dan McCready and his establishment friends just threw ALL of our ballots in the Trash! What are We Going to Do About IT?”

This is a developing story.