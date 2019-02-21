‘Disgrace’ that Mark Harris didn’t produce email evidence, board member says

Note: The State Board of Elections is holding hearings this week that could resolve the disputed race in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. This story will be updated throughout Wednesday’s hearing to reflect the latest developments.

You can find the full live updates from Wednesday’s hearing online here, Tuesday’s hearing online here and Monday’s hearing here.

Update 9:44 a.m.

Board of Elections members were upset with the Mark Harris campaign for not turning over evidence or searching key campaign employees’ records thoroughly, they said Thursday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Jeff Carmon, an attorney from Durham, called the campaign’s actions “a disgrace.”

Josh Lawson, the board’s attorney, said in a memo that the timing of the new evidence from Harris is suspect.

“The timing of your disclosure raises significant and material concerns regarding the committee’s compliance prior to, and now during, the hearing,” he wrote. Their explanation is likely “not accurate” Lawson said.

John Branch, attorney for Republican Harris’ campaign, said they had not searched all of the computers, phones and other devices belonging to key campaign employees like the campaign manager. Those employees were classified as independent contractors and worked for Red Dome Group, a consultant, and not the campaign directly.

Instead of searching their records, Branch said they searched the campaign records.

Marc Elias, attorney for Democrat Dan McCready, said that was unacceptable and didn’t fulfill the subpoena for evidence.





“He got a subpoena...and he did not endeavor to search the campaign manager’s records,” Elias said, visibly upset. “He didn’t bother to ask the campaign manager.”

He asked the board to sanction the Harris campaign and formally vote to make an “adverse inference” and assume their actions showed “consciousness of guilt.” Board chairman Bob Cordle demurred, but said he was concerned by the campaign’s conduct.

“That is to me, personally, not acceptable,” said Cordle.

Elias said the McCready campaign may have to call new witnesses, like Harris’ campaign manager, since the campaign admitted his records haven’t been searched.

“We’re in the third day of a one-day hearing and records are still being produced that are explosively important,” said Elias. The hearing is in its fourth day and could stretch well past Friday.

Mark Harris testifies at the NC State Board of Elections hearing Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Raleigh. Pool Video

Harris campaign turns over new documents

Update 9:15 a.m.





Thursday’s hearing opened with another surprise: N.C. Board of Elections attorney Josh Lawson said Mark Harris’ campaign turned over crucial new documents as evidence just last night.

“We were only provided the following last night,” said Lawson. The new evidence includes texts from Harris about McCrae Dowless, the political operative from Bladen County who’s at the center of the scandal.

“None of them were produced by his (Mark Harris for Congress) committee at all,” said Lawson. He said Harris’ messages include the initial solicitation to former Judge Marion Warren about setting up a meeting with Dowless.

That 2017 email indicated Harris thought Dowless’ absentee ballot program could be the difference-maker that would help him win.

“You know the political and financial connections better than anyone else I know, including the guy whose absentee ballot project for (Todd) Johnson could have put me in the US House this term, had I known and had he been helping us,” Harris wrote.

Lawson said the board and Harris campaign had argued about whether the subpoena could apply to documents before Harris’ campaign committee was officially formed in July 2017. The Harris campaign did not want to produce documents from before that date.

“When a committee comes into existence, it is carried back,” said Bob Cordle, the board chair. “Is that correct?”

Lawson said the board had believed that all the documents they requested were provided, but that was not the case.

Board members also questioned why emails from John Harris, Harris’ son, weren’t turned over to the board earlier.

“We believed it was not within the scope of production as we identified in correspondence with our state board,” said John Branch, the Harris campaign attorney.

Lawson said the documents in question were all covered by the board’s subpoenas and should have been provided.

“It was within the time frame of the subpoena,” said Lawson. “It was only after there were indications yesterday that John Harris was going to take the stand, 15 minutes before that...that they tried to proffer those.”

Branch, the Harris campaign attorney, said there are 150,000 documents in the committee’s possession.

“Putting together this production in a month was a monumental undertaking,” he said. “We’ve turned over thousands and thousands and thousands of documents...in a month.”

“We’ve produced everything we said we’d produce,” he said.

Marc Elias, attorney for Democratic candidate Dan McCready, criticized the “miraculous” timing of the new documents revealed and asked the board to infer “consciousness of guilt” on Harris’ part.