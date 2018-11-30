NC board again declines to certify Mark Harris victory as mail-in ballots questioned

North Carolina’s state board of elections declined to certify Republican Mark Harris’ apparent victory over Democrat Dan McCready in 9th Congressional District again on Friday, instead calling for a hearing to discuss the matter on or before Dec. 21.

Harris won the race by 905 votes, but the validity of mail-in absentee ballots from Bladen County have been called into question.

The hearing is “to assure that the election is determined without taint,” said Joshua Malcolm, vice chairman of the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement.

The vote was 7-2 to hold the hearing.

The nine members met for nearly three hours in closed session on Friday. They certified results for several elections across the state, but not in the 9th, which stretches from Charlotte to Fayetteville along the state’s southern border.

On Tuesday, the board refused to certify the results of the Harris-McCready race in a unanimous decision.

It’s still unclear what will happen next month at the elections board. In October, a three-judge panel ruled the board unconstitutional. A stay in the ruling allows the board to operate as-is until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Republican lawmakers are pushing for a new stay — with or without Gov. Roy Cooper’s approval.