Couple convicted of SkyWheel sex arrested, accused of sexual acts at Garden City arcade

Handcuffs. The Sun News file photo

A South Carolina couple convicted earlier this year of filming public sex acts on the SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach are accused of having public sex at another Horry County tourist destination.

Five months after pleading guilty to having public sex on one of Myrtle Beach’s biggest tourist attractions, Eric and Lori Harmon, 37 and 36, respectively, were booked into Horry County jail Wednesday morning.

The couple are charged with engaging in sex acts inside of a photo booth at the Garden City Pavillion Arcade and on a residential front porch, according to arrest warrants. Videos of the act were posted to Twitter, an incident report from the Horry County Police Department states.

The Harmons are charged with indecent exposure and participation in preparation of obscene material. They have no bond set.

The video posted to Twitter depicted Lori and Eric Harmon engaging in a sex act inside the arcade’s out-of-service photo booth, according to the police report.

Lori Harmon’s arrest warrants state that on July 27, she “willfully and indecently expose[d] herself to the public including residents and any person on the street” when she recorded and published online content of herself participating in sexual acts on the front porch of a residence on Kingfisher Drive in Garden City.

Eric Harmon’s arrest warrants state that on July 27, he “act[ed] and assist[ed]” in the preparation of the obscene film that is mentioned in his wife’s arrest warrant.

Eric Harmon is also charged with exposing himself in the Garden City Pavillion Arcade photo booth and participating in a sex act with Lori Harmon. The arrest warrant states that the photo booth did not have a secure door.

The investigation began Aug. 5, when Horry County police were called to the sales office at Oceanside Village, a resort in Garden City, for a report of indecent exposure concerning “continuing issues” with Eric and Lori Harmon, according to an incident report.

The woman who called the police provided law enforcement with a USB flash drive that contains a “compilation of several different incidents” and photographs of the Harmons “exhibiting sexual acts in the public view.”

The woman who called the authorities said her secretary pulled the contents of the flash drive from social media.

The SkyWheel sexual incident

The Harmons pleaded guilty in April to two counts of indecent exposure each. They were sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of $1,000, but their prison sentences were suspended under the condition that they serve two years of probation. The judge ruled that they would not serve prison time as long as they didn’t violate their probation.

The April conviction stemmed from a January indecent exposure incident at the SkyWheel, located at 1110 N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

On Jan. 12, Myrtle Beach police opened an indecent exposure investigation that led to the arrest of the Harmons. In an online video, the Harmons performed sex acts in a glass gondola that was in public view, according to police warrants. The video was uploaded to adult websites.

In December 2020 , Horry County police said the couple filmed themselves having sex in a community pool and posted the video on several adult websites, according to arrest warrants. Lori Harmon was also accused of urinating on two vending machines, the warrants state.

Also in December in Murrells Inlet, the couple produced a video in which Lori Harmon exposed herself and urinated in a public elevator, according to the warrants. She then laid down on North Waccamaw Drive and exposed herself. That video was also uploaded to an adult website, the warrants state.

On Facebook, the couple posted a public apology in January.

“I am sorry to Surfside. I am sorry to Myrtle Beach. I am sorry to the Ferris wheel. I hate this,” Lori Harmon said in a video posted on Facebook.

“I’m here to apologize. I learned my lesson,” Lori Harmon said in the January video, wiping away tears. “I’m not going to do it again.”

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 4:31 PM.