SC couple charged with having public sex on SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach plead guilty

A South Carolina couple accused of having public sex on one of Myrtle Beach’s biggest tourist attractions pleaded guilty Thursday.

Eric Harmon, of Garden City, and Lori Harmon, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure each, according to a news release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The Harmons are 37 and 36, respectively.

The Harmons were sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of $1,000. Their prison sentences are suspended upon their serving two years of probation. As long as they don’t violate probation, they will not serve prison time.

The charges stem from a January indecent exposure incident at the SkyWheel.

On Jan. 12, Myrtle Beach police opened an indecent exposure investigation that led to the arrest of the Harmons. In an online video, Eric Harmon, of Lexington, and Lori Harmon, of Garden City, performed sex acts in a glass gondola that was in public view, according to police warrants. The video was uploaded to adult websites.

Horry County police also charged Lori Harmon with two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of participation in obscene material, and property damage valued at less than $2,000. Eric Harmon was charged with indecent exposure and two counts of participation in obscene material.

In December 2020 , Horry County police said the couple filmed themselves having sex in a community pool and posted the video on several adult websites, according to arrest warrants.

In the same incident, Lori Harmon was also accused of urinating on two vending machines, the warrants state.

Also in December in Murrells Inlet, the couple produced a video in which Lori Harmon exposed herself and urinated in a public elevator, according to the warrants. She then laid down on North Waccamaw Drive and exposed herself. That video was also uploaded to an adult website, the warrants state.

The couple posted a public apology in January.

“I am sorry to Surfside. I am sorry to Myrtle Beach. I am sorry to the Ferris wheel. I hate this,” Lori Harmon said in a video posted on Facebook. “I truly apologize.”

“I understand we made a huge mistake. Oh my gosh, the biggest mistake of our life. I feel so terrible,” she said.