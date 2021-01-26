‘I truly apologize’: SC duo addresses porn charges, destruction of property allegations

A South Carolina couple accused of making pornographic videos and destruction of property throughout the Myrtle Beach area apologized for their actions in a series of social media videos.

“I am sorry to Surfside. I am sorry to Myrtle Beach. I am sorry to the Ferris wheel. I hate this,” Lori Harmon said in a video that was publicly posted on Facebook. “I truly apologize.”

Lori Harmon and her husband, Eric Harmon, discussed their recent arrests and allegations in a series of videos posted over the last several days.

The two were charged by Horry County police and Myrtle Beach police last week and accused of several crimes. Police say the couple made public pornographic videos and uploaded them to popular adult websites. They were also charged with indecent exposure for allegedly performing a sex act on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel. The two were also suspected of destroying property to make their videos.

On Tuesday, they were both again booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges by Surfside Beach police. Surfside chief Kenny Hofmann confirmed the most recent charges are related to the couple’s alleged sex-crime activities.

Husband, wife respond to charges

In the Facebook posts, Lori Harmon said they had no idea the situation would become what it is today. If they had known, they would not have made the videos. She added their “world has come crumbling down” since their arrest.

“I understand we made a huge mistake. Oh my gosh, the biggest mistake of our life. I feel so terrible,” she said.

The couple, and their children, moved to the Myrtle Beach area to start a new chapter, Lori Harmon said. She did not say where they lived before moving. Eric was sick for a “long time,” though doctors never determined what was wrong. The couple bought a house and own a business along the Grand Strand.

Eric Harmon said they didn’t intend to hurt anyone and their actions were wrong. He said all he and his wife tried to do was to “spice up” their marriage.

Lori Harmon said the pair just thought they were having fun, but what they were doing was wrong and that they were sorry.

“I can assure you it won’t happen again. I don’t want anyone to experience what I’m going through,” Lori Harmon said.

Their children found out about the couple’s activities through the news, Lori Harmon said. The duo also blasted the media coverage and said what has been reported is not accurate. The Sun News used the information included in various arrest warrants and reports in its coverage of their alleged activities.

Friends, family and strangers have all reached out to offer support, Lori Harmon said.

Lori Harmon said she would not lie about their actions and she didn’t think she was a bad person. She admitted they are in “big trouble,” and her family is paying the price for her mistake.

“I’m here to apologize. I learned my lesson,” Lori Harmon said, as she wiped away tears. “I’m not going to do it again.”