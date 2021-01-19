Couple accused of having public sex at one of Myrtle Beach’s popular attractions

A South Carolina couple faces criminal charges after police say they were having sex inside a Myrtle Beach attraction.

On Jan. 12, Myrtle Beach police opened an indecent exposure investigation regarding an incident that happened at 1110 N. Ocean Blvd., according to arrest warrants. That address is the same as the SkyWheel, one of the area’s top oceanfront spots.

In an online video, Eric Harmon, of Lexington, and Lori Harmon, of Garden City, were inside a glass gondola that was in public view, according to the warrants.

While inside the car, the two performed a sex act, the warrants state.

The couple—who are both 36 years old—were arrested on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach police records. They each face up to three years in prison on the charge.