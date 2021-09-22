Couple convicted of having sex on Myrtle Beach SkyWheel facing charges again

The Sun News file photo

A South Carolina couple is back in jail five months after pleading guilty to having public sex on one of Myrtle Beach’s biggest tourist attractions.

Eric and Lori Harmon, 37 and 36, respectively, were booked into Horry County jail Wednesday morning. Lori is facing a charge of indecent exposure and Eric is charged with participation in preparation of obscene material.

The Harmons, who both have Surfside Beach addresses listed on the jail website, were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

They both have no bail set. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the arresting agency on the jail website.

The Sun News has requested Eric and Lori Harmon’s arrest warrants from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harmons pleaded guilty in April to two counts of indecent exposure each. They were sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of $1,000, but their prison sentences were suspended under the condition that they serve two years of probation. The judge ruled that they would not serve prison time as long as they didn’t violate their probation.

The April conviction stemmed from a January indecent exposure incident at the SkyWheel, located at 1110 N. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

On Jan. 12, Myrtle Beach police opened an indecent exposure investigation that led to the arrest of the Harmons. In an online video, the Harmons performed sex acts in a glass gondola that was in public view, according to police warrants. The video was uploaded to adult websites.

In December 2020 , Horry County police said the couple filmed themselves having sex in a community pool and posted the video on several adult websites, according to arrest warrants. Lori Harmon was also accused of urinating on two vending machines, the warrants state.

Also in December in Murrells Inlet, the couple produced a video in which Lori Harmon exposed herself and urinated in a public elevator, according to the warrants. She then laid down on North Waccamaw Drive and exposed herself. That video was also uploaded to an adult website, the warrants state.

The couple posted a public apology in January.

“I am sorry to Surfside. I am sorry to Myrtle Beach. I am sorry to the Ferris wheel. I hate this,” Lori Harmon said in a video posted on Facebook. “I truly apologize.”

“I understand we made a huge mistake. Oh my gosh, the biggest mistake of our life. I feel so terrible,” she said.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 2:01 PM.