Horry County officer dies in line of duty, second Grand Strand police death in 2021

For the second time in as many weeks, an Horry County area police officer lost his life in the line of duty.

Horry County police announced Tuesday an officer died while serving the community. The name of the officer or the circumstances have not been released. Horry County police plan to hold a news conference at 7:30 p.m.

On Jan. 1, North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon Best died in a crash while responding to a call. His funeral was held on Friday.

Shorlty after the news of the officer’s death Tuesday, North Myrtle Beach police posted on Facebook to express its condolences.

“Another tragic loss. Our thought and prayers will be with the family and Horry County Police Department. We will be here for you like you are were for us a few short days ago,” the post read.

Tuesday’s death of an Horry County police officer is the second in six months for the department. In August, Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died from coronavirus-related complications. He was a 30-year law enforcement veteran who was most known for his time on beach patrol.

Myrtle Beach police also lost an officer in the line of duty in recent months. On Oct. 3, Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher died while responding to a domestic call at Yaupon Drive and 14th Avenue South. The officer was shot and killed by a suspect, who later died in the shooting.

Hancher was a police officer for just months before he was shot and killed.