Myrtle Beach police officer shot and killed near Yaupon Drive, suspect also killed

A Myrtle Beach police officer was killed in a shooting on Yaupon Drive Saturday night.

A second officer was injured and the suspect died in the shooting, officials say.

Ptlm. Jacob Hancher died in the shooting, Chief Amy Prock said. He was a five-year veteran of the department. Hancher also served as a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.

“[He] made the ultimate sacrifice,” Prock said as she read a prepared statement early Sunday morning. “He cared about the people he served, served with and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach.”

Hancher served four years in the community service division and almost one year as a patrol officer.

Prock did not take any questions after reading the statement. She started with a heavy sigh as she announced his death. A few officers stood behind her as she announced the update.

“I ask of you today to please keep Jacob, his family and his fellow officers in your prayers,” Prock said.

Myrtle Beach Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Hancher is the first Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police officer killed in the line of duty since Joseph McGarry was killed in 2002.

The shooting happened near 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive around 10 p.m. Authorities say police were initially responding to a domestic call when a man exchanged gunfire with police.

A second, unnamed Myrtle Beach police officer was hurt in the shooting. That officer was released from the hospital Sunday and is recovering, according to Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest.

After the gunfire, the suspect was found dead, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The suspect’s name has not been release by police.

SLED agents were called to investigate the shooting, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings in South Carolina.

In the moments after the shooting, police blocked off stretches of Yaupon Drive, Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard as they responded to the scene. Dozens of police, fire and EMS vehicles responded to the area to assist. Crowds gathered on streets and nearby hotel balconies to watch the scene unfold.

Clarence Austin, who lives near where the shooting happened, said he was at home watching a movie when the gunfire started.

“I hear ‘pop, pop, pop,’” Austin said first wondering if it was fireworks. He walked outside where he heard more shots. “I was like, ‘Yep that’s a gunshot.’”

It was then that Austin said he heard a third round of gunfire.

When asked what he thinks about knowing a shooting happened so close to his home, Austin could only sarcastically respond “it’s Myrtle Beach.”

Daisey Stockbauer and Jody Bowles also live near the shooting and came outside when they heard the gunfire.

“I was scared,” Stockbauer said.

The two said when they came outside they saw some police helping another officer from the scene. The officer was limping, but that officer was relatively OK, the two said. The injured man sat near a fire hydrant and seconds later EMS came by to pick up the officer, the pair said.

“I wanted to go over and help him,” Stockbauer said.