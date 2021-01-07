Fallen police officer remembered by ‘North Myrtle Beach community that loved him’

Moments after walking out of the Alabama Theater to pay her respects to a fallen police officer, North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley has a simple message she’d tell Sgt. Gordon Best.

“Enjoy his life in heaven because I know for sure he’s there,” Hatley said, her eyes still red from tears and her voice quivering for a minute. “I would tell him that he is going to be greatly missed … that his North Myrtle Beach family loved him and that we will never forget him.”

Best died a week ago in a car crash while responding to a call. Thursday marked a chance to say goodbye for the hundreds of police and community members who attended his visitation.

The funeral for Best is set for Friday at 2 p.m. Space is limited because of COVID-19 restrictions, so the event is not opened to the public.

Around 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, Best responded to a shot fire call at Barefoot Resort. While on the way, he crashed into a utility pole on U.S. 17 and died.

He is the first in-the-line-of-duty death in North Myrtle Beach.

Hatley said the city’s focus has been on providing and supporting Best’s family and his fellow officers. She added the police department is part of the city’s family.

“When an officer dies, it’s devastating,” Hatley said. “When an officer dies on duty, it’s devastating to any police department.”

Police pay respects

Ross Hagler is a retired police officer who attended the visitation with a group of retired police officers and security personnel from agencies such as the New York City Police Department.

“We try to attend the funeral of fallen officers no matter if it’s age-related or by accident or some other serious thing,” Hagler said.

Horry County police Capt. Gregory Hutchins also attended the visitation. But, his role was more ceremonial as he is part of the honor guard that escorts the casket.

“That’s probably the best way I could ever pay tribute to Sgt. Best,” Hutchins said.

The COVID-19 restrictions limited media access and the number of people who could be inside at a given time. Still, people waited in line outside to say their goodbyes.

Hutchins wasn’t bothered about attending the funeral with the virus still present. He said social distancing was being followed and it was important to honor the fallen officer.

“I take the sacrifice to be here any day of the week to pay the honors to the fallen member of the profession,” Hutchins said.