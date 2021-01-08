Community honors fallen North Myrtle Beach police officer during funeral ceremony

Hundreds paused on Friday to honor the memory of North Myrtle Beach police’s first officer killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Gordon Best died on Jan. 1 while responding to a call. On Friday, his friends and family had their final chance to say goodbye during his funeral held at the Alabama Theater.

Around 4 a.m. Jan. 1, Best was responding to a shot fired call at Barefoot Resort. The roads were wet and he crashed his North Myrtle SUV into a utility pole near 37th Avenue South. Best died at the scene.

Police from across Horry County, the state and the country attended Friday’s funeral, which limited attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A long-procession of police, fire and dignitaries escorted Best to the ceremony.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the family of North Myrtle Beach cop Sgt. Gordon Best. Best died in a car wreck on U.S. 17 while responding to a call.

On Thursday, the community had the chance to express condolences to the family during a visitation.

“Our focus all week has been providing and taking care of the family and taking care of our police officers,“ North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley told the Sun News as she left the visitation.

“Gordon was part of our family, police officers are part of our family.”

Hatley said anytime an officer dies it’s devastating, but it’s also devastating when it happens to an on-duty officer.

The community response has been tremendous, Hatley said. Police departments across the state reached out to provide support. She also said locals have offered help and the news hit North Myrtle Beach hard.

“They’re heartbroken,” Hatley said. “North Myrtle Beach is not a divisive city. We know each other from one end of the city to the other. If one hurts we all hurt.”