Here is where Heather Elvis’ cell phone was tracked the morning she went missing

Heather Elvis’ cellphone was tracked to a Socastee-area boat ramp at about 3:30 a.m. the day she went missing.

Then nothing. No more accurate data readings, no more tracking, nothing.

“There is a final record at the Peachtree Landing,” said Aaron Edens, a cellphone-tracking expert, who testified on Day 4 of a trial related to Elvis’ disappearance.

It is that Peachtree Landing location that prosecutors say was Elvis’ last known whereabouts.

The state says Tammy Moorer and her husband, Sidney, conspired and kidnapped Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013, following an affair by Sidney and Elvis.

Tammy Moorer is currently on trial on kidnapping and conspiracy charges. Elvis’ disappearance has drawn national attention and the trial is expected to stretch into next week.

Opening statements were made Tuesday morning in the case against Tammy Moorer who is accused,along with her husband Sidney Moorer, of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the disappearance of Heather Elvis five years ago.

To this point, the trial has been mundane presenting of evidence, including cellphone data, people who knew Tammy and Elvis and experts.

Tammy Moorer shows little emotion, listening to the evidence and takes notes during each witness.

Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried and remains active.

Last year, a jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstructing the police investigation. Judge R. Markley Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In April, a grand jury indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to kidnap charges.

Edens said around 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2013, Elvis’ phone was tracked near her home until 2:31 a.m. The tracking data came from Google information and can identify locations to a near specific spot.

Elvis’ phone was tracked traveling in the Myrtle Beach area, before returning near her home, Edens said.

At 3:37 a.m. the phone was tracked in the Peachtree Landing area.

There was an additional tracking point of the cellphone about 15 minutes later, at the Waccamaw Wildlife Refuge. But, Edens said he believes that was a mistaken location taken by tower data and not by GPS like the other readings.

There were no more readings from Elvis’ phone, which Edens said could be caused by the device being turned off, the battery dying or another cause.

Edens said he couldn’t run Google tracking information for Sidney and Tammy Moorer on the morning in question because their Google accounts were not active.

Several people also testified about the Moorer’s black truck and its whereabouts when Elvis went missing.

Joyce Aland as surveillance cameras at her home near Peachtree Landing area and filmed a dark-colored pickup truck driving by around the time Elvis went missing. The video was shown to the jury.

During cross examination, Aland admitted she didn’t see who was driving the vehicle that passed her house.