What you need to know ahead of voting in Horry County’s 2019 elections

While the 2020 election is already well underway, there is still the matter of the 2019 non-partisan elections.

Voters in municipalities and towns across Horry County have elections for city offices on Nov. 5. This includes the elected city councils in Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Briarcliffe Acres, Atlantic Beach, Loris, Aynor and Conway.

While the candidates and issues vary from community to community, here is some universally true information about what you need to know before you vote.

Where, when and how can I vote?

As with any election, your voting location depends on where you live. Your voter identification card should have your voting district and polling place. You can also look up your individual voting location, or the whole list of locations online or by visiting an elections office or DMV.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no law requiring employers to give employees time off to vote, so talk to your boss about stepping out to vote or try to go to the polls before or after work.

Off-year elections are typically non-partisan races, so people who tend to vote for one party need to do a little research ahead of voting. Keep an eye out this week as The Sun News rolls out information on how local candidates feel about key issues.

You can also request a sample ballot of the SCVotes website to see who specifically you can vote for.

Once at the ballot, South Carolina is using a new voting machine, so you probably won’t be familiar with it when you step into the booth. You’ll do the actual voting on an electric screen and then your ballot will be printed out and scanned. You can check your printed ballot to make sure the results are right. Talk to a poll worker if you’re confused by the process.

If lines or a handicap makes it where you have trouble voting, election booths have curbside voting for those who need it. At your polling place there should be a posted number to call to get assistance from a poll worker inside.

Do I need an ID?

Yes, you’ll need to prove you are who you say you are with an official picture identification card before you’ll be allowed to vote. You will need an official South Carolina drivers license, military ID card, passport or a voter registration ID.

A registered voter can get a free voter identification card from an elections office or a DMV. You must provide the last four digits of your social security number and date of birth to get the card.

If you forget your ID on election day, you can still cast a provisional ballot. You must inform a poll worker you do not have an ID and they will give you a ballot. A provisional ballot will not be counted unless you show your identification to a voting office ahead of the verification of results.

Typically verification is done a couple of days following the election.

If you do not have any official identification, you still have a chance to vote in the election. You must present your voter registration card and then sign an affidavit saying you have a “reasonable impediment” to getting an ID. A an acceptable reason includes health issues, religious beliefs or family responsibilities.

Your ballot will count unless proof is provided that you lied to the elections office. And as a general rule, lying in an affidavit is probably not in anyone’s best interest.

Is it too late to register?

The last day to register for the 2019 elections has already come and gone. If you’re unsure if your registered, you can check by visiting the South Carolina election office’s website.

But don’t let your sorrow of not casting your vote this year affect your drive to vote next year. You still have plenty of time to register ahead of the 2020 General Election. You can register to vote at a DMV, elections office or online.

Also, if you moved addresses, you need to update your voter information. There is a good chance you’re living in a new district and will require a new ballot.

When can I expect results?

Typically, by the morning after an election we have a good idea of who won, but the results aren’t final.

It usually takes a couple days before the results are audited, reviewed and then certified by a board of election. Once the final certification occurs, the election will be officially over.

Most municipalities are handling their own elections this year. Horry County’s Office of Voter Registration and Elections will only be handling Surfside Beach elections and a border referendum between Georgetown County and Horry County.