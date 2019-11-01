Election Day 2019: Here are the candidates running for Conway City Council

On Nov. 5 resident of Conway will have the opportunity to pick three leaders to join city council.

The City of Conway is governed by a council-administrator system. The council is comprised of six members and the mayor. There are no council districts, every council member serves the whole city. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy is running unopposed for her second term. Three council seats are up for grabs.

At the polls, voters will be asked to pick three candidates from the pool. The race is explicitly non-partisan, so don’t look for political affiliations besides the candidates. One council seat is currently vacant.

Incumbents Tom Anderson and Larry White are seeking re-election. Their challengers are Randy Alford, Barbara Eisenhardt, Liz Gilland, Alex Hyman and Justin Jordan

All candidates but Jordan responded to questions sent to them by The Sun News.

Here are the questions and how each candidate responded. Answers have not been edited for grammar but some were shortened for space.

Question: What changes or additions to Conway regulations would you like to see made in order to help protect flood victims within the city and mitigate any future flash or river flooding?

Alford: For new housing in Planned Unit Developments, we will need a higher open space requirement. We currently have an ordinance where I requested an increase in the amount of space that could be water related many years ago. That increase was to 25 percent open space and it is still at that level. The problem is that the open space requirement has been changed and has become so minimal that it could be creating more runoff even from a summer storm. We need for the stormwater ponds in a new development to be able to withstand more than a 25 year flood level. We have 5.7 miles of riverfront in Conway and at least 4 miles of creek front where a high probability of flooding exists. The city had a 1.3 million dollar stormwater fund a couple of years ago and we need to increase the fund for major drainage projects while letting the street and drainage of the city handle smaller to mid-sized weather events. We need a hazard mitigation plan that is incorporated into zoning and development so that it has legal standing and we need to get the city certified for its mitigation efforts by FEMA. This will save residents about 15 percent on their flood insurance.

Anderson: We need to be able to move more water faster to the other side of Highway 501 by Lake Busbee and as well as across Highway 905. We’ve acquired hundreds of acres of wet lands and flood lands in the last few years, I think we need to look at the possibility of adding more flood mitigation land. When we get the flash floods we need a place for the water to rest until it can move downriver, and if we can store it around the city on these wet lands as we’re trying to do, I think it is better for our citizens. At the present time the only access to move water under the 501 Bridge is inefficient to non existent . I am of the opinion we need to work with SCDOT to place box culverts or huge pipes under 501 Bypass leading to the river by Lake Busbee. By allowing the water to run under 501 bypass we can prevent the water from backing up in our downtown and neighborhoods.

Eisenhardt: Conway regulations should limit the amount of impervious surface (which refers to a hard surface which cannot be penetrated by water, such as patios and driveways, there-by causing excessive flooding), and increasing green space.

- No new development or rezoning should be approved unless the infrastructure is in place to support it. Infrastructure first before development!

- Implementation of Impact Fees. An Impact Fee is a calculated fee, imposed by local government on new development, which can be used for much needed infrastructure improvements or upgrades. These fees help to reduce the cost of infrastructure to existing residents and taxpayers. While the Impact Fee Law in S.C. can use some tweaking, it has been in place for years, and there is no reason why it is not currently used to ensure that developers pay their fair share before they are permitted to build.

Gilland: Requiring raised homes in new developments in certain areas of town and requiring developers to put in drainage pipes as well as retention ponds would help with the water problems. Outlawing the clearcutting of trees for developments is an obvious need, and mandating previous surfaces where practical instead of a slab of concrete or asphalt in every yard are some of the ideas that make sense to me to help alleviate flooding of neighborhoods.

The county is currently working with the Corp of Engineers to determine what can be done with Crabtree Canal, and our stormwater fees to the county as well as grants should pay for the work. We simply need to walk in lockstep with the county on this critical project.

Hyman: Currently the industry standard for storm water retention is to design a subdivision storm water system to handle a 25 year event. Given the events that have occurred in the past few years, I think we should look into possibly changing our regulations to require a design to handle a 50 or 100 year event. Additionally I have met with several engineers and proposed to the city a way of controlling the flash flooding along the Crab Tree canal. This plan would consist of a series of retention ponds along the 8 mile canal to not only slow the flow and allow the storm water to properly drain, but also help remove the 303(d) designation that Crab tree canal currently has. This design would not require the city to purchase any other property as the targeted areas are already government owned. This project would require a joint effort by the city and the county, but its cost should prove to be minimal compared to other proposals. To help with river flooding, we need to lobby for SCDOT to bridge or install box culverts on 501 in front of Lake Busbee. During a flooding event this would allow Lake Busbee to work as an extension of our current water shed and help with the bottle neck that occurs at the 501 bridge on the Waccamaw.

White:

I think that the City and County and state must work together to create better plans for all areas of the state to have better building plans that would eliminate building in Floodplain areas.

Work with the Corp of engineers and builders and other experts to make certain that periodically check on these flood prone areas to make certain that erosion and other causes of flooding is not presently occurring due to the areas they’re planning to build in.

More flexibility with how we can use Impact Fees.

What are your plans for expanding recreational offerings like bike paths, hiking trails and fishing spots across the city?

Alford: In the past I was instrumental in building the rec center, getting the land for the waccamaw park and helping waccamaw land refuge get the city’s help in establishing walkways and a fishing spot on the river. I want to make the city more walkable and increase bike usage. Metro areas have concepts like Shallows where cars and bikes merge but that will not work here. You can park 10 bikes where one car goes and build 275 bike baths for the cost of one mile of freeway. Therefore biking and walking are economical and good for the city. We simply need to integrate a couple of bike baths with some biking on really slow streets. We want citizens to get to where they are going via transportation that they choose.

Anderson: If we add more mitigation property to spread the water out, we can incorporate more trails and paths as we did with the Waccamaw River Park on Depot Road. In the last twenty years we’ve increased our network of walking trails and biking trails as well as signage. I proposed sometime back that when Perimeter Road is built we also incorporate a walking path and a water pass. It is also my desire to use the lots that were purchased by FEMA around our city as more Oak Tree filled green space.





Eisenhardt: Plans for bike paths and hiking trails is something that has been talked about for some time. Folks all around Conway have told me how strongly they feel that it should be a priority. I believe that forming partnerships with other interested organizations, like Conway Medical Center and Coastal Carolina University, may be just the ticket to form an alliance for the same common good, apply for joint grant dollars, and ensure that an appropriate plan is in place to bring this idea to fruition. One way to do that would be to form a Conway ‘Bike and Hike’ committee, made up of interested members from each of these agencies, as well as the community.

Gilland: The city already has a clearly marked bike trail from the marina to the outskirts of town and back, and large sections of town are easily accessible to bike riders. If Conway acquires the old steam plant property, there will be room for a bike path/walking trail around its perimeter. The Waccamaw Preserve off 544 near CCU also offers trails.

Fishing is allowed along the riverfront as well as boat landings both there and off the 501 bypass at the Waccamaw. Hopefully the lake left at the old steam plant site will be available for fishing as well.

FEMA bought the spot of land across the railroad trestle beside the Presbyterian church, accessible from 905. I’d love to see us partner with the county to provide a nice camping area there (people used to love camping at the riverfront) With some good lighting, public restrooms, and a fishing dock and kayak/canoe landings, it would make a great site for families to enjoy.

Hyman: The city has obtained a substantial amount of land through the FEMA buyout program. Allowing these properties to be used recreationally would lesson the financial burden of purchasing new properties. Several of these areas could be used for parks or hiking. Continuing the riverwalk around to Hwy 905 would also allow more walking paths and fishing spots. We should also create an easily walkable path from our riverfront to our downtown area encompassing some of our newly renovated alleyways. This would certainly have positive economic impacts and encourage boaters to visit our downtown.

White:

With creating any kind of Recreation facilities, we should get ideas from our community members and staff as to the locations and needs in there areas.

From listening to some of our residence, they are not interested in having some of these items in there areas.

Safety should also be considered when considering these types of items throughout the city.

More neighborhood parks and areas for Seniors to play and be active, as well.

Connecting Coastal Carolina University to downtown Conway has been talked about for some time now. How do you think the city can better encourage CCU students to support business in the downtown area?

Alford: We can use the example of other cities and promote events like humanitarian day, a service day and concert for Coastal kids. This process will take several years however, successful events be built on and the city can monitor the effect that Coastal is having on the town.

Anderson: If we can build the Proposed Jordan Road, ie. the extension of Perimeter Road, we can tie into CCU. Getting Coastal Carolina Students downtown is something we have worked on for years. There is not a single solution, the population and interests change with every new school year. A dedicated biking/walking path with the new road and bridge would be phenomenal and provide safe and easy access to downtown.

Eisenhardt: Attracting CCU students to support downtown Conway businesses has a lot to do with finding ways for students to get to downtown. Many first and second year students do not have cars at school, and with limited public transportation, students are struggling to find ways to get downtown. Refer to my response to question #2 regarding bike and hike trails that could go a long way to getting those without cars into downtown.

In addition, city council should partner with the business community and CCU student affairs to develop services that appeal to the students, while also supporting downtown businesses.

Gilland: Some Conway stores enjoy great traffic from CCU students -- Coastal Greek and the Crafty Rooster, for example. I’d like to see us poll the students to see what else they would like to see in Conway -- not sure that’s ever been done. If Conway acquires the Santee Cooper site, there will be room for a large brewpub, which has proven to be popular with Coastal students at the beach. Another CCU-friendly restaurant in the same area with room for outdoor dining and games should surely be a winner.

Hyman: The best way to encourage CCU students to come and support businesses in Conway is to help and create a vibrant downtown that beckons to be visited. Our downtown is great but it can certainly be better. There are several buildings in the downtown area that are either empty or misused. Our city could help by incentivizing the repair and rehab of the older buildings as well as helping place new businesses with property owners. Additionally, future partnerships between CCU and Conway for festivals and events would strengthen our relationships and help to make the students feel like Conway is their home as well.

White:

This should not only be the City’s concern, but also business owners, as well. We each need to maybe survey the needs, wants and desires of the students and staff of CCU.

Create special days for CCU students and staff.

Create bus scheduling to and from CCU to downtown.

work with businesses to plan for CCU Days

Conway is currently drafting a 2040 comprehensive plan to deal with growth within the city. While the city is changing, what are some of your plans to highlight and preserve the city’s history and culture?

Alford: Preserving the classical beauty of the river, oaks, historic buildings and landmarks are a major focus of mine. For some time I have favored more emphasis on having tours include the oaks in Conway, especially those hundreds of years old. We need to focus on 1732 and preserving all the buildings that have been used for decades or more than a century so we can celebrate their use on the 300th anniversary.

Anderson: Careful planning and preservation for functional use of our old Historic City Hall as a Museum/Cultural Arts Center is first and foremost in preserving our history and enhancing an environment for cultural growth. Design of a New City Hall that we can be proud of, surrounded by usable inviting Green Space will encourage a better sense of community. Additionally, in order to make our city better, we need to take the Whittemore Park Elementary School and copy the Dream Center in Easley, South Carolina. The Dream Center is a place that helps people become their best version of them self. They are willing to share the program with us. They have been doing it for years and have the kinks worked out. The Dream Center is educational and inspirational. It teaches life, parenting and people skills by using mentors and volunteers from the community. Having a historically significant space that reminds us how we have grown and where diverse people can come together, grow and build relationships with mutual respect. I see this as the cornerstone of building a better United Conway Community.

Eisenhardt: The charm of downtown Conway (minus all the empty stores) is a major component of the ambiance of the city of Conway. Growth within the city should be intended to preserve the character that already exists, while ensuring that structures are built to withstand more frequent flooding events. Preserving the character of this historic area should be central to all new construction and all renovations, while protecting the safety of the buildings, as well as the folks that use them. The Conway CAB (Community Appearance Board) should continue to ensure that facades, signage and lighting in the historic area preserves the character of our welcoming historic downtown.

Gilland: With an excellent museum on Main Street, the renovation of the old post office on Main, the preserving of the Peanut Warehouse and now the saving of the old Whittemore school on 378, I believe the city has done an admirable job of preserving its history.

Attention needs to be put on our downtown area -- way too many empty storefronts exist. City regulations, fees and other requirements prohibit a lot of growth, I fear, and my goal would be to have the city enable new businesses instead of hindering them. We need to allow innovations instead of pricing them out of reach. There is much work to be done there, and it would be my main focus if elected.

Hyman: I am a member of the future land use committee and some of the biggest challenges are determining where future business, industry, and residential development is going to go. This must be planned in a way where the growth complements the existing characteristics that we all love about Conway. Given the growth estimates for the next 20 years in our community, this should be one of the most important plans that our city ever develops.

White:

With the increased growth and changing of our City’s land mass, we need to also include funds for Police, fire,Infrastructure and other necessities within the new developments, Also, while limiting the encroachment in the Historical and “Old Town” areas, we should be open to making Conway a “Walk-able” Community. We should also invite Community and business input as to the needs and wishes within these areas.

A few years back, we held community meetings, but as times passed the attendance dwindled. Community is a need and a must in all of our future plans and developments throughout the City.

Our youth should also have an opportunity to have some input in what we are planning also. We have some very bright young folks and their ideas need to be considered in whatever we plan...