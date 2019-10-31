Here are the candidates running for North Myrtle Beach City Council 

North Myrtle Beach residents will head to the ballots on Tuesday to vote for the candidates running for City Council.

This year, incumbent Fred Coyne is running unopposed as the councilman representing Cherry Grove, while fellow incumbent councilmen Hank Thomas (at large) and J.O. Baldwin III (Crescent Beach) each face challenges from Greg Richardson and Ed Ramey, respectively.

The non-partisan election will take place on Nov. 5

The Sun News reached out to each candidate, providing a list of questions for them to answer in their own words. Answers have not been edited for grammar but some were shortened for space.

Question: Steps have been taken to enhance parking citywide to accommodate residents and the influx of tourists frequenting the beach with a paid parking program and refurbishment of beach access lots. What can the city do to continue to improve parking and handicap access to the beach?

At large

Hank Thomas: City council recognized years ago that public parking was becoming a critical problem. Over the last 10 years the city has been acquiring parcels of land from Windy Hill section to Cherry Grove Section close to the beach for public parking. This past spring city council became more aggressive in expanding parking by embarking on the expansion and improvements to our existing parking areas. Most of this expansion took place along our ocean front lots. This was completed by the beginning of summer. Council then mad the decision to experiment with paid parking at our ocean front lots (off front parking continues to be free). The revue from the paid parking will be used to assist in acquiring additional parking. Resident tax payers are exempt from paying any parking fee on ocean front parking lots. As a councilman for NMB, expanding public is a priority. Along with increasing public parking is the need to enhance beach access. That is an ongoing process that I support. The expansion and or retrofitting handing cap access is often slowed by the need to obtain permitting form DHEC.

Gregory Richardson: The City should continue to seek funding through sources that are available on the County, State, and Federal level. I am not in favor of funding sources that deter local citizens and tourist from visiting.

Crescent Beach

J.O. Baldwin: We will buy additional land to create more public parking spaces, and we will continue to expand our already generous beach access program for handicapped Access. We will never be able to provide a parking space for every person who wants to go to the beach. Our paid parking program has helped us end the chaos once associated with oceanfront parking and it also encourages parking space turnover, allowing more people to park and enjoy time at the beach. The city is currently working with the Army Corp of Engineers for approval to install non slip beach access mats from the end of the wooded access ramps which will provide easier travel through soft sand.







Edward Lee Ramey: The paid parking program has been a complete disaster. The City has alienated tourists, upset local business owners and pissed off locals. Congratulations on all the new empty parking lots. There is no amount of money collected that could come close to balancing out all the “Goodwill” that has been destroyed. Unless you add new attractions or accommodations charging people for what was once free parking seems like a money grab for our multi-term incumbents. Now their throwing more money at a problem your elected officials has created like hiring a law firm to help with some expensive parking study instead of getting local businesses and the public involved. And your elected officials want to fine locals for parking permits placed in the wrong place on their cars. Hopefully, electing new leadership will provide better ideas and accountability.

With surrounding cities seeing ongoing development resulting in the detrimental traffic and questioning the quality of life for residents, how do you intend to deal with more high density development proposals as North Myrtle Beach continues to grow?

At large

Thomas: With the continued growth of the city when I look at proposed projects that are seeking approval there are key elements that have to be considered: 1) is the development compatible with the surroundings 2) ingress and egress 3) density and traffic 4) storm water drainage and existing infrastructure and accommodate a proposed project.

Richardson: Traffic signals need to be monitored an adjusted seasonally to allow adequate flow. City Incident responders similar to SCDOT/Myrtle Beach to clear lanes quickly in congested areas. These are just a few ideas.

Crescent Beach

Baldwin: By encouraging low density development and voting against proposed high density projects that are not compatible or suitable to surrounding neighborhoods. While we have seen our city grow over the years we have been able to maintain the family-oriented image in which I grew up. I will continue to strive hard to make sure we never lose that.

Ramey: Allowing for new high density developments should be restricted to areas west of the Intercoastal Waterway. Keeping these developments in restricted areas will ease overbuilding and help address the added traffic concerns that come with more development. Having been taxi driver for many years the traffic situation in North Myrtle needs upgrading. Synchronize our light system will go long way to avoiding clogged intersections like at Main St. and Barefoot Landing. Blinking yellow lights after 2am will help the flow of traffic during peak summer season and bike rallies. Also, finding a common solution for golf carts and cars would help traffic conflicts and improve quality of life.

What steps can be taken to ensure the historic culture of North Myrtle Beach is preserved amid ongoing commercial growth?

At large

Thomas: One our areas greatest attractions is our hometown feel. By expanding pedestrian pathways and bike trails will make our town more user friendly as we continue to grow.

Richardson: We should work with the NMB Historical Museum Group to identify building and landmarks that need to be protected.

Crescent Beach

Baldwin: Controlled growth is good, and we have that. We have to strike a balance between what we are today that is familiar to locals, and what our tourists literally our bread and butter-expect in the way of dining, shopping, entertainment and other opportunities. A good example: We have a number of shopping hubs with very contemporary offerings and looks, and we have places like Main Street where an earlier North Myrtle Beach still thrives. We want to maintain this balance.

Ramey: Start by protecting our shores and beaches and preventing the development of any off-shore drilling. SODA (Stop Off-Shore Drilling in the Atlantic) has done a good job of this but the public needs to become more informed about the potential threats that off-shore drilling development has and how it could impair our way of life on the Grand Strand. Another great step to protecting our culture and environment is the preservation of Ingram Dunes. Also, identifying obsolete commercial businesses and buildings and replace with new construction or renovation is a good start to the ongoing commercial growth. And having thoughtful dialogue with the public to develop community wide strategies to designate specific areas for new growth.

What more can be done to address the drainage problems seen on multiple sections of Ocean Boulevard?

At large

Thomas: Storm water drainage and outfall enhancements are a top priority for me. Our areas greatest attribute and draw is our beach. The number one priority is to protect it and that means controlling and diverting storm water runoff, off shore. This is an expensive project and I will work to secure additional funding so that we can accelerate the plans that have been designed over the past 12 years.

Richardson: Plans are currently being worked to improve the drainage and ongoing evaluation of the plan should continue.

Crescent Beach

Baldwin: When SCDOT built Ocean Boulevard decades ago, it was state of the art. However, everything drains to the beach and when we get storms or heavy rains and a high tide, sections of the Boulevard hold water until the tide goes out. The City has spent $26.7 million on ocean outfalls to rectify these and other flooding challenges and will spend another $12 million in Fall 2020. Six more are planned after that.

Ramey: Replace existing clogged filter systems. More refurbishing of our beaches will also help and buying existing private property to address drainage issues. Also, adding more recycling and trash bins will help alleviate some of the trash that has lead to some of the clogging problems that effect the drainage system. Paving all of Ocean Blvd. at once instead of in sections will lead to more level roads are just couple ideas that might help preserve our streets.