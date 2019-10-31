These are the candidates running for Surfside Beach Town Council 

All eyes will be on Surfside Beach on Election Day.

Following months of controversial Town Council meetings, Surfside will see the most change among its elected officials with three town council members and Mayor Bob Childs not seeking re-election.

The town has three candidates for mayor — Planning Commission chairman Bob Hellyer, Councilman David Pelligrino and former councilwoman Julie Samples — and eight for council: Jenn Cribb, Michael Drake, Paul Holder, Zoning Board member Cindy Keating, Laverne Kreklau, Kathryn Martin, Laurence McKeen and Planning Commission member Cody Sluder.

The incumbents not running for re-election are council members Mark Johnson, Ron Ott and Randle Stevens and Childs, who was elected to the position in 2016.

Town council members represent the entire city, not individual districts in its nonpartisan election on Nov. 5. The ballot will list all of the names and voters can pick their top three candidates for council and one for mayor.

The Sun News reached out to each candidate, providing each with a list of questions for them to answer in their own words. Hoder and Sluder, who were contacted several times, did not issue their responses in time for this report. Answers have not been edited for grammar but some were shortened for space.

Question: Residents have been vocal about their lack of confidence in their city leaders, citing their demeanor during their monthly meetings, and alluding that council members don’t listen to or care about residential concerns, contradicting the “Family Beach” mantra.

How do you intend to improve transparency, communication and how business is conducted during Town Council meetings to gain back the city’s trust?

Mayoral Race

Bob Hellyer: Yes, many of the residents I’ve met, including me and my family’s own experience, share the same concerns and frustrations. My campaign slogan is “Residents First” for this very reason. The residents of Surfside Beach have been shut out by the very people they voted to represent them. I am running for Mayor to change this process and bring transparency into our government. First, I will return to the town council meetings to twice a month instead of just once. Second, a very important part of all council meetings will be for the council members to listen to all citizens. Third, council meetings will be returned to 6:30 pm so that more people can attend. Meetings will be live stream and the recorded meetings will be made available for all to view. Fourth, town council will ensure questions from our residents will be answered and not fall by the wayside. Fifth, but not last, I’d like to set-up committees for the residents by the residents for input, feedback, recommendations and support.







David Pellegrino: I am and always have been very responsive, open and straight forward. In 2014, I initiated a feedback system after noticing that the questions from the public asked at the meetings went into a black hole and were never answered. As part of this feedback system, I wrote down all of the questions from the public during the council meeting. I reviewed all of the questions with the administrator. Then the administrator researched to find answers. The administrator would then review the answers as part of the administrator’s report at the next council meeting. I thought this worked great as a way to get the information back to the public. We followed this procedure for years, until the administrator was fired. I still support this procedure, and pushed to use it with the new administrator. However, the administrator and most of council did not support re-initiating this practice. I will push again with the next council to re-initiate this feedback process.

Julie Samples: Restoring confidence in Town Government is paramount. Adding council workshops, public hearings to already scheduled council meetings is essential to sharing the business of the town. Transparency will begin with live streaming and/or video recording of Council Meetings, Planning Commission and Stormwater meetings. Monthly bulletin of all action items taken by Council will be distributed to residents, property owners and businesses.

City Council

Jenn Cribb: Yes, Communication and Transparency are two concerns our Town Residents have had for awhile and I do agree this needs to be improved upon. With the right team of Council members working together, being respectful of one another and taking in account what is best for our Town and Town Residents I feel we can get so much accomplished. Paying attention to our Residents and their concerns as well as their ideas is so important. I also feel the need to have live streaming of all Town Council meetings in order to be fully transparent.

Michael Drake: I have heard this from many voters and have witnessed it at council meetings. If elected, I believe, Roberts Rule of Order should be followed for council meetings,I will return residents phone calls or emails, and meeting with the residents if needed. Having three readings on new ordinances instead of two, and inform residents of meetings, workshops. To change the times for meetings to 7 PM so all working residents have time to attend meeting(s) after they get off work.

Cindy Keating: We have a unique opportunity this year to change the majority of the Town Council members, including the mayor. This can significantly change the demeanor of the monthly meetings, and return focus to the residents and property owners. All we need are the “right” people voted into Town Council.

Communication is key for our town. With open and honest communication we can alleviate some of the mistrust and rumors. I would like to establish monthly (or more frequently) sessions focused on a dialog with Town Council and residents/property owners. One formal, voting meeting for Town Council is probably sufficient, but we need more informal forums to listen and understand the residents’ concerns. We also need a forum to provide information on the status and updates of the town’s ongoing projects, actions addressing the residents’ concerns, and upcoming or proposed actions. While the town’s newsletter is good, we need more timely and focused communications in multiple medias to reach the most people.

LaVerne Kreklau: I would like to live stream all meetings, not just council meetings. I would like to let the public know more (as much as legally possible) what is and what will be discussed in executive meetings. I would also like to have a town run message board where citizens can post their comments and suggestions.

Kathryn Martin: I believe we can start to restore trust by keeping the citizens better informed, through a printed Town newsletter mailed to all residents, as we did in the past; and by answering questions raised by residents in meetings as quickly as possible. Second, I support returning to two Council meetings per month so that we can conduct business on a more timely basis and so the citizens have more opportunities to voice their concerns. And third, the Council has discretion over what subjects “may” and “must” be discussed in executive session. I believe we need to keep these “secret” discussions to an absolute minimum.

Laurence McKeen: I would be in favor of changes in the town council meetings. Changes that would improve the council meeting that I would support include, moving executive sessions to a time before the meetings begin - there is much to do and one meeting just doesn’t cut it. I would restore meetings to twice a month, answer question posed by the public comment speakers, occasionally invite committee, board or commission chairman to present a summary of the work being done currently, and return public comment in the final session to 5 minutes. I would also support Julie Samples ideas to live stream committee, commission and council meetings, this way you could watch at home or even if you were our of town, and provide residents with data driven monthly newsletters.

With it taking nearly three years to respond to the damage done to Surfside Pier after Hurricane Matthew and the threat of continued storms, what precautions can be taken to counter any future impacts to the Surfside economy when storm damage occurs?

Mayoral Race

Hellyer: Our town is great taking care of business after a storm. You can see the pride of ownership we take in helping others. Our town services are excellent. It’s saddened many I’ve spoken to that we still don’t have a pier. The pier will be a challenge because it will be built using FEMA funds to rebuild. FEMA funds come with a separate set of challenges. Another important consideration is the we need to put our utilities underground to prevent losing power during storms.

Pellegrino: The pier reconstruction project has been a long process. Once the pier is built, it will be important to have a plan in case of damage from a future storm. When I began my first term on town council in 2014, I noticed that there was no disaster fund. I led town council to approve a disaster fund ordinance which mandates that we deposit $400,000 into the account every two years. As of the last budget cycle, we already have $800,000 in that fund. By the end of the 2020/21 budget cycle, we will have $1.2 Million in that fund. And it will continue to build every two years. We received insurance quotes for our last pier. The last quote was $106,000/year. That is a lot of money, and it would cost much more for the new concrete pier. I recommend that we self-insure our new pier with our disaster fund. We can amend the ordinance to mandate deposits of more that the current $200,000 every two years. Therefore, we can build up the fund balance much quicker. The positive about self-insuring, is that the money in this fund is town reserves. If we pay insurance and never use it, that money is gone forever. If we don’t have another major storm for 25 years, we could have $3 to $4 million in this fund, depending on how much extra we decide to deposit. This is the town’s reserves, if we have to use it to rebuild the pier or not.

Samples: The updated design of the new Pier with its concrete pilings should help with impact of future storms and minimize negative economic consequences . We must remain vigilant. The Town’s commitment to keeping outfalls open and draining properly will continue to be a priority. The Town continues to plan for and implement Stormwater improvements and has done so for 20 years.

City Council

Cribb: First, I would like to say how excited I am in the fact that our Town is getting a New and Improved Pier which will be built higher than the previous pier and made of Concrete making the new Surfside Beach Pier the only Direct Oceanfront concrete pier in the state of South Carolina. A higher and stronger pier will hopefully give our town some relief from any future storm damage … or at least will limit the damages a storm can bring.

Drake: Current council has been wise to put money aside for beach re nourishment. The money that has been set aside and not used to date … is going to be used towards pier construction. Which I do not agree with. The town needs to ensure that funds are set aside for any future damage from storms and to ensure FEMA money is wisely spent and used as it is intended to be used for.

Keating: We know what to expect from major storms. We need to prepare for that the best we can. Like the individual homeowners, we need to make sure the town’s property is insured. We also need to communicate to the residents and property owners what they can do to help in that preparation to address storm water potential damages. Damage from major storms is inevitable — but we can do more to protect our investments.

Kreklau: I believe the town should take out a high deductable insurance policy (not relying on FEMA) to mitigate the time from damage occurs to the time the damage is repaired.

Martin: Our current Council made the decision to reconstruct our pier from concrete to minimize storm damage to the pier. We need to make sure the new buildings constructed on the pier are built to the most stringent hurricane codes. And we need to re-start undergrounding the power lines in our oceanfront area, where the majority of our town’s business income is created — a project we began more than 10 years ago but which was recently interrupted to divert funds elsewhere. And with more severe storms of all kinds occurring now, we need to revisit our townwide stormwater system. We recently initiated a stormwater fee to accumulate funds for projects we know need doing in the northern part of town, but this is going to take years. There are also areas in the south end where earlier projects need to be beefed up. I believe we are going to need to find a way to accelerate this work to safeguard our residents for the repeated flooding we are going to experience.

McKeen: Once the pier is rebuilt its support structure is claimed to be storm-proof. The upper deck of the pier may be a combination of concrete and wood. With this structure, the wooden parts might still be lost in a severe storm, but replacing wooden deck and railings while significant is not like building a whole new pier. An insurance policy to cover that kind of damage might be affordable and I would support that. The pier buildings must be built to withstand 150 mph winds at a minimum. That means siding, roofing, door and windows. There are ways to engineer the roof with cabling that will help hold it on the building and I hope that is incorporated in the design even if it costs a bit more. As for the rest of the town, we must improve out stormwater handling North of Surfside Drive and vigilantly maintain it. New building must conform to the latest codes for hurricane prone areas. Trees must be maintained by the town in public areas and property owners on their areas, which will make them less likely to come down. Where possible put utility wires underground.

What is your vision for Surfside Pier as it undergoes re-development?

Mayoral Race

Hellyer: The Surfside Pier should be the “jewel” of our town for our residents and a tourist destination. Tourists and their families come to our beach every year for a reason, and our “family beach” feel is at the top of their lists. We need to keep our pier family friendly and promote our small-town values.

Pellegrino: When the pier construction is completed, the town will have to find businesses to fill the three new buildings. I would prefer a beach/tackle shop, a restaurant, and a family entertainment business or a second family restaurant. I think we need to maintain a family atmosphere on the pier. These three buildings are a major financial opportunity for the town. All three new leases will be rented at fair market value. The town has already gotten comps from pier and beach front businesses on the Grand Strand. After all of the buildings are occupied at this higher rent the town could increase revenues from rent by up to four times what we currently make. This will be a very positive step since town revenues have been flat for many years. Also, due to this extra revenue, I think that the town should eliminate the $1 spectator fee on the pier. This would allow residents and visitors to enjoy a walk on the pier free of charge.

Samples: The Surfside Pier has always been the focal point of our small town. It has been and will continue to be a gathering place for town residents, families and visitors. Festivals, music and fishing and fun will continue to be offered. Activities for the whole family!

City Council

Cribb: I am excited that our town will be getting a new pier … better and stronger than ever. The new pier will offer more businesses than before in turn bringing in more town revenue. I Invision a beautiful, new pier with quality stores and restaurants as well as opportunities to educate the public on being more eco-friendly and aware through interactive signage and activities offered on and around the pier. We have such an incredible opportunity to make this new pier something our town can be proud of once completed and for many many years into the future!

Drake: For the pier to be something residents to enjoy with no fee to walk on. Fishing rates can be established as the pier nears completion. The pier should house family friendly restaurants that will benefit the residents, tourists/vactioners, and the Town of Surfside. This will be the only concrete pier in South Carolina so lets do it correctly that Surfside residents, Town of Surfside and the State of South Carolina can be proud of.

Keating: Surfside Pier is a great asset for the town. We need to bring it back as soon as possible. We need to expand the services it can offer. The pier and the areas around it need to become a destination for locals and visitors alike. Expanding the retail/commercial space available is a good step. The space should be designed to accommodate as many uses as possible. We need the restaurant, gift shop, and ice cream shop. We also need to look for what else will bring people - maybe banquet facilities to support beach weddings and other occasions. I would like to see the residents and property owners come together and brainstorm some ideas of what they’d like to see there. We also need to review some of the town’s ordinances to make sure they are appropriate and do not discourage visitors to our area.

Kreklau: If the town does build three buildings on the pier I would like to have the town not lease one of the buildings and rent it as a meeting hall, wedding reception and for other public/private functions.

Martin: The design of the basic pier has already been decided; but there are still decisions to be made regarding the buildings to be placed on the pier. I believe anything we build on the pier needs to be of high quality but not extravagant; needs to be in scale (i.e., height) with the surrounding businesses and residences; and should be compatible in terms of architectural style and materials.

McKeen: The pier and E-district need to be viewed as one entity even though the pier is a public property and the E-district is private. The pier needs to generate more than break-even revenue. Leases on the pier’s buildings need to service any debt we take on for the pier and the buildings. We need to treat the E-district as an adjunct to the pier; an important source for increased revenue. THERE ARE THINGS THAT ARE NOT PART OF THE MY VISION: 1. A change in height restrictions. 2. A high-rise parking lot.

With surrounding cities seeing ongoing development, how do you intend to keep Surfside Beach an ideal destination for both residents and tourists?

Mayoral Race

Hellyer: Surfside Beach is about 95% developed. Our priority should be to improve our businesses within the town and ensure their successes. I’ve spoken to many of Surfside Beach’s businesses and they find our town unfriendly towards them. That’s not right because when business succeed, we all benefit, especially in keeping our taxes low and providing valued services and retail resources. However, my priority, and I must be clear, is that businesses do not make the rules, the residents do.

Pellegrino: Surfside Beach is known as the family beach because we have a small-town atmosphere. Other than our two hotels, we only have houses and condos. We do not have high rises up and down the beach. This prevents overcrowding on our beach in the summer. It also allows our public safety and town staff to keep our town safe and clean. We have the cleanest beach on the Grand Strand. Our public works department combs and cleans the beach daily. Committees such as KSBB also organize beach sweeps during the year. This draws families to our beach community over surrounding beach areas. Surfside Beach is the only beach on the Grand Strand that allows tents. For a family with small children, a tent is essential for providing adequate shade on the beach. Our tents and the pristine conditions of our beach is a great draw for the town and our competitive advantage. It is important that we protect this asset. When I started on town council in 2014, we amended the beach re-nourishment fund to mandate annual payments to the fund. This guarantees that we save for beach re-nourishment and we have sufficient funds when it is scheduled. We must continue to manage our beach so that our residents and visitors enjoy it so much that they decide to come back for another visit or decide to move here. Most of our residents began as visitors. I did!





Samples: The Town’s low density landscape and family friendly atmosphere are what our residents and visitors enjoy the most. Plenty of sand, less traffic, and quiet streets are appealing to those who enjoy a more relaxed and less chaotic beach experience. We are a small residential community that happens to be blessed to be oceanfront and would like to keep it that way.

City Council

Cribb: The Town of Surfside Beach is already almost 100% built out in Residential zones with only a few vacant lots remaining. We are a small, low density town without a bunch of high rises or large buildings and I want our town to maintain this small town environment both residentially and commercially. We need to keep height limits down. We also need to encourage and support small local business and fill the existing empty buildings along business highway 17 with vibrant successful businesses... Improving what we already have and more!

Drake: If the residents are happy then the tourists will be happy. Residents need to come first. It would be nice to reestablish a proper size amusement park, Surfside had one years ago. Some family rides, kiddie rides, and family friendly style games. This would benefit residents and vacationers.

Keating: Surfside Beach needs to maintain it’s Family Beach feel - family neighborhood, safe and secure, both kid- and adult-friendly. First, we must limit over-development and maintain the types of properties, and the storm water management. Part of the Family Beach feel is the single family home neighborhood. We currently have a height limit on new properties. I feel this needs to be maintained as to avoid high rise hotels and condominium complexes that would compromise that neighborhood atmosphere. The other part of that is the public safety and security. Maintaining our own police force being focused on Surfside and not depending on the Horry County officers provides another layer of comfort to our residents and visitors. We need to focus on family activities and entertainment, including improving the look of our RT 17 businesses. Again, we need to review our ordinances and requirements to make sure we are not discouraging business. Surfside Beach can be a destination for people that wants to live here, businesses that want to grow here, and visitors that want to play here.

Kreklau: The most important item that will keep the small town feel to Surfside Beach is not remove or weaken the building height restrictions that the town now has in the building code.

Martin: Most of us moved here because Surfside Beach was a low-rise, low-density, family-friendly community with less frantic activity levels than some of our surrounding cities. I believe our residents still want this kind of community, so I am firmly against increasing density, raising building height levels and annexing out-of-town areas to try to become bigger or to chase after what some believe will create more revenue. We are first and foremost a residential community where we value our quality of life, and we should keep that as our prime directive.

McKeen: We do not need to add a lot more tourists, but we need to keep visiting here affordable. To that end I am against the most recent parking ordinance proposal. We should not charge our residents or anyone staying overnight in our town money to park, except perhaps the pier lot. We must not raise building heights or increase population density. We must not expand the rental zone into existing residential areas. Residents biggest complaints are with the planning and zoning process. We should make sure our ordinances are logical and reasonable relating to building. The interpretation must be absolute, no ambiguity, no room for interpretation so that we treat everyone fairly. State and National codes presumably are written that way already. Filling the business space on US17 will go a long way towards keeping taxes down, our reputation for being business unfriendly must be reversed.