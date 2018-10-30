Here is where Tammy Moorer is being housed after her conviction in kidnapping case

Tammy Moorer is being held in a Columbia women’s prison following her conviction for conspiracy and kidnapping Heather Elvis in 2013.

Moorer is currently at the evaluation center of Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia, according to S.C. Department of Corrections records. That facility is about 94 miles in driving distance — 83 miles as the crow flies — from Lee Correctional Institution where her co-defendant Sidney Moorer is held.

Once the DOC review is complete, Moorer will be assigned to a prison.

Tammy Moorer From the S.C. Department of Corrections

Tammy Moorer was convicted last week following a three-week trial related to the Dec. 18, 2013 disappearance of Elvis. A judge sentenced Moorer to 30 years in prison for her role in the kidnapping.

The state’s case was based on circumstantial evidence of Tammy Moorer growing jealous and angry over an affair between Sidney, her husband, and Elvis. Prosecutors say the Moorers lured Elvis to the Peachtree Landing area in Socastee and kidnapped her. Elvis has not been seen since.

The state used cell phone records, video surveillance and testimony from those that knew Elvis in its case. Tammy Moorer took the stand in her defense and denied knowledge of Elvis’ disappearance.

Sidney Moorer still awaits trial for his role in the incident. A jury in a previous trial deadlocked on kidnapping charges in 2016, and he has not been retried.

Sidney Moorer was found guilty of obstruction of justice related to the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance, and a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.