Expert’s, friend’s testimony continues in kidnapping trial for Tammy Moorer

One of Tammy Moorer friends and cell phone experts continued to testify on Wednesday as a high-profile kidnapping trial stretched into its third day.

Tammy Moorer faces trial this week on kidnapping and conspiracy charges for her alleged role of the disappearance of Heather Elvis — a 20-year-old who vanished Dec. 18, 2013, and has not been found. She and her husband, Sidney, were charged in connection to the case.

Laura Garlitz, a realtor who knew Tammy Moorer through their children, said she didn’t know Tammy and Sidney to have an open marriage.

Garlitz said days before Elvis went missing, Tammy was at the Garlitz house to show off her new truck - a truck the prosecution contends was near the area where Elvis went missing.

The state contends that Tammy grew angry and jealous after an affair between Sidney and Elvis. The Moorers developed a plan to kidnap Elvis, who was last known to be at Peachtree Landing in the Socastee area, prosecutors say. The state admitted they don’t know what happened to Elvis after they say she was kidnapped.